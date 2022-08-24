ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Shop opens a new place to skateboard in Yakima

As the AVE skateboard shop celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, it was hard to miss the newest attribute of the Yakima business. A large skate ramp was built in the south parking lot, providing Yakima Valley skateboarders of all ages and abilities another option to test their skills, socialize and try out new gear, owner John Erickson said.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
PASCO, WA
107.3 KFFM

SAD NEWS: Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta Has Closed for Good

What shocking news to see on social media feeds recently that a beloved Italian food restaurant in Yakima has permanently closed for good. Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta announced on August 11, 2022 that they have shuttered their doors in Yakima on S 1st St. Owners of Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta say they are leaving Yakima (they were located at 2304 S 1st St unit b) and plan to set up a new shop in the Tri Cities (see below).
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Dozens rappel down Liberty building in Yakima to raise funds for local nonprofit

More than 30 people spent their Saturday morning rappelling down the side of downtown Yakima’s Liberty building to raise funds for a local nonprofit that supports people with cancer and other severe illnesses. Hosted by Wellness House, “Over the Edge Yakima” started three years ago as an exhilarating way...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Valley Memorial in need of volunteers

Yakima Valley Memorial is calling for some much needed volunteers. After COVID hit, the hospital says it lost 60 percent of it’s volunteers. They are specifically asking for people to volunteer at their Ohana Mammography Center or the North Start Cancer Center. Volunteers would be expected to greet patients,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest

WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Haystack burns in White Swan

WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Crews with the Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a haystack fire in White Swan around 12 a.m. Friday. The hay fire in the 900 block of Towtnuk Road also lit some surrounding grass on fire. The grass fire was quickly put out and crews are...
WHITE SWAN, WA
107.3 KFFM

Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kadlec set to introduce new K-9 team on National Dog Day

RICHLAND, Wash.- August, 26th, is National Dog Day and Kadlec hospital in Richland will introduce the newest members of its K-9 security team today. Handler Pete and K-9 Major will be introduced to the hospital and community at 10 a.m. at the Kadlec Healthplex at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Brush fire near White Swan contained; cars and campers damaged

Small pockets of fire continued to burn near White Swan on Saturday morning as crews from Yakima Fire District 5 and Yakama Nation Fire Management mopped up and monitored a brush fire that started Friday afternoon. The fire was first called in near the 1600 block of Medicine Valley Road...
WHITE SWAN, WA
KIMA TV

Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum

KITTITAS CO, Wash. — One person drowned in Lake Cle Elum on Saturday after being reported missing. Officials with Kittitas County County Fire Protection #6 said they located the missing person in the water at Speelyi Beach. Life-saving measures were attempted, but first responders said they could not revive...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

All Night Search and Rescue for Lost Bikers Near Lake Wenatchee

Two motorcyclists from out of town spent the night in Lake Wenatchee after getting lost on the night of August 22. Around 8 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Edmonds that two bikers were lost near the Goose Creek area around Lake Wenatchee. Their Search and...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car rolls on Edison in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 8 a.m. Friday Kennewick Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of 10th and Edison. According to Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police, the driver was removed from the car at the scene. Police are currently assessing the situation and are advising drivers...
KENNEWICK, WA

