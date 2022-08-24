Read full article on original website
Congress Just Passed the Inflation Reduction Act. It Will Hike Taxes on Some Middle-class Households.
Congressional Democrats have put the finishing touches on a questionable bet: that higher taxes will help tame rising prices, and that voters will reward the effort. On Friday afternoon, the House of Representatives approved a $300 billion tax hike with a party-line vote, 220–207, sending the Inflation Reduction Act to President Joe Biden's desk. It passed the Senate with a similar party-line vote on Sunday.
Stimulus Update: Inflation Reduction Act Leaves Parents Out in the Cold
Many helpful provisions for parents didn't make it into the bill. Last week, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law. While the bill does certain things to reduce costs for Americans, it fails to address some of the expenses that are specific to parents such as paid family and sick leave, an enhanced Child Tax Credit, and more.
What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?
At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
Calculate how much Biden's Inflation Reduction Act may save you
The Inflation Reduction Act, a $739 billion measure signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, levies a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and marks the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Meanwhile, the law will reduce the federal deficit by $305 billion over roughly the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Medicare Part D Premiums Are Expected to Drop in 2023 -- but Seniors Shouldn't Celebrate Just Yet
Some seniors may not actually come out ahead financially.
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
With inflation still running hot, Social Security recipients could see $1,900 boost next year
Older American and others on Social Security could get a significant bump in their annual cost-of-living adjustment next year, with experts forecasting that the typical recipient could receive an additional $1,900 in 2023 to keep up with inflation. Many seniors have struggled this year as their 2022 bump, 5.9%, lagged...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
3 Social Security Changes Retirees Should Prepare for in 2023
Some changes are built into the Social Security benefits program. Retirees should prepare for these shifts, including a larger maximum monthly benefit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Yellen tells IRS not to increase middle-class audits if it gets more funding
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday that if the Inflation Reduction Act became law additional IRS resources should not be used to increase audit rates on taxpayers making under $400,000 a year.
‘I Can’t Retire – I Need Health Insurance’
It is one of the most discussed reasons people refuse to retire before age 65. There are plenty of reasons someone may not retire, including a lack of income, the fear of running out of money, the loss of identity, boredom, no longer having a sense of purpose. Surprisingly one of the biggest ones we encounter is health insurance. As we age, the presence of health insurance becomes just as much a necessity as income. Some view it as a higher priority, allowing insurance to dictate if/when they can retire.
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act could mean lower wages for millions of Americans
Democrats are pitching their newest health care and climate spending bill as a key way to reduce costs for U.S. households, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually reduce take-home pay for millions of Americans, regardless of income level. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that...
Do I Need Medicare If I'm Still Working?
If you're still working and have coverage through your employer, you might not have to sign up for Medicare right away. However, there are complex rules, so make sure you follow them closely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Wants Child Tax Credit Extended
The progressive independent senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, fought for the continuation of the Child Tax Credit to be included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), but he also stated on Saturday that American families need more immediate assistance than the huge package would offer.
Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023
For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects...
The Social Security 2100 Act is a bad deal for workers
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new Social Security expansion would hurt workers in the long run and open the door for more out-of-control government spending.]. Democrats are reportedly gearing up to move the Social Security 2100 Act (H.R. 5723) in the House Ways...
Op-ed: The IRS just isn't prepared for the Inflation Reduction Act
Scott Hodge, president emeritus and senior policy advisor at the Tax Foundation. The Tax Foundation estimates new taxes under the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce the long-run size of the U.S. economy by 0.2%, eliminate 29,000 jobs and do nothing to tame inflation. An outdated and backlogged IRS is ill...
