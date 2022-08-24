ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Reason.com

Congress Just Passed the Inflation Reduction Act. It Will Hike Taxes on Some Middle-class Households.

Congressional Democrats have put the finishing touches on a questionable bet: that higher taxes will help tame rising prices, and that voters will reward the effort. On Friday afternoon, the House of Representatives approved a $300 billion tax hike with a party-line vote, 220–207, sending the Inflation Reduction Act to President Joe Biden's desk. It passed the Senate with a similar party-line vote on Sunday.
The Week

What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?

At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
ABC News

Calculate how much Biden's Inflation Reduction Act may save you

The Inflation Reduction Act, a $739 billion measure signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, levies a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and marks the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Meanwhile, the law will reduce the federal deficit by $305 billion over roughly the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Retirees Should Prepare for in 2023

Some changes are built into the Social Security benefits program. Retirees should prepare for these shifts, including a larger maximum monthly benefit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Kiplinger

‘I Can’t Retire – I Need Health Insurance’

It is one of the most discussed reasons people refuse to retire before age 65. There are plenty of reasons someone may not retire, including a lack of income, the fear of running out of money, the loss of identity, boredom, no longer having a sense of purpose. Surprisingly one of the biggest ones we encounter is health insurance. As we age, the presence of health insurance becomes just as much a necessity as income. Some view it as a higher priority, allowing insurance to dictate if/when they can retire.
Motley Fool

Do I Need Medicare If I'm Still Working?

If you're still working and have coverage through your employer, you might not have to sign up for Medicare right away. However, there are complex rules, so make sure you follow them closely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Washington Examiner

The Social Security 2100 Act is a bad deal for workers

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new Social Security expansion would hurt workers in the long run and open the door for more out-of-control government spending.]. Democrats are reportedly gearing up to move the Social Security 2100 Act (H.R. 5723) in the House Ways...
CNBC

Op-ed: The IRS just isn't prepared for the Inflation Reduction Act

Scott Hodge, president emeritus and senior policy advisor at the Tax Foundation. The Tax Foundation estimates new taxes under the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce the long-run size of the U.S. economy by 0.2%, eliminate 29,000 jobs and do nothing to tame inflation. An outdated and backlogged IRS is ill...
