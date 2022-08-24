Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
colemantoday.com
Coleman Visits Puncherdome and Survives
MASON, TEXAS - The #9 Coleman Bluecat Football Team faced an early season test on Friday Night as they survived and defeated the Punchers of Mason by a baffling score of 7-6. Mason, who came into this contest at the pre-season #13 in the 2A Div. I State Rankings, definitely looked the part defensively, forcing five Bluecat turnovers and holding Jadin Jackson and company to only one touchdown.
colemantoday.com
CISD School Board to Approve Final Budget Amendments on Wednesday
The Coleman ISD Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 7:45am at the Coleman ISD Administration building. Agenda is as follows: 1. Approve Final Budget Amendments for 2021-2022.
colemantoday.com
“Beef Cattle Supplementation” Webinar - 11am on September 7, 2022
Michael A. Palmer, County Extension Agent-Agriculture & Natural Resources for Coleman County, announced a free webinar of particular interest to landowners who are working to maintain their herds through these challenging times. The free webinar will be on the Zoom meeting platform and participants can preregister at https://bit.ly/Beef-Feeds. After participants register, they will be provided a link for the live session. SEE THE ATTACHED PDF for more information.
Comments / 0