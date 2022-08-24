ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangs, TX

Coleman Visits Puncherdome and Survives

MASON, TEXAS - The #9 Coleman Bluecat Football Team faced an early season test on Friday Night as they survived and defeated the Punchers of Mason by a baffling score of 7-6. Mason, who came into this contest at the pre-season #13 in the 2A Div. I State Rankings, definitely looked the part defensively, forcing five Bluecat turnovers and holding Jadin Jackson and company to only one touchdown.
COLEMAN, TX
“Beef Cattle Supplementation” Webinar - 11am on September 7, 2022

Michael A. Palmer, County Extension Agent-Agriculture & Natural Resources for Coleman County, announced a free webinar of particular interest to landowners who are working to maintain their herds through these challenging times. The free webinar will be on the Zoom meeting platform and participants can preregister at https://bit.ly/Beef-Feeds. After participants register, they will be provided a link for the live session. SEE THE ATTACHED PDF for more information.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

