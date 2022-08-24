Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix
Google's Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to the CultureTap Academy Program
This is part of Adweek’s new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Weber Shandwick’s CultureTap Academy seeks out...
AdWeek
Former MDC Executive Michael Bassik Launches Vertically-Integrated Performance Agency, Optimal
Former MDC Partners executive Michael Bassik has launched a vertically-integrated performance agency called Optimal. It’s Bassik’s solution for clients who want to take a full-funnel marketing approach and work with agency teams that deeply understand vertical complexities.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Horizon Media, Sup3rnatural, Tombras & More
It’s Thursday, and we’re back with some more partnerships, acquisitions and newly-launched initiatives at agencies everywhere. This week is defined by mutually-beneficial partnerships aimed at offering clients capabilities to engage in the future of digital advertising, data analytics and sustainable growth. Cheil Worldwide. Cheil Worldwide has signed memorandum...
AdWeek
As Ad Industry Embraces First-Party Web, Media Owners Must Modernize Structure
The last five years haven't changed media monetization. Subscription and advertising channels have been active for decades, but they are forcing media owners to revolutionize the way their organizations are set up to successfully face the current challenges.
AdWeek
Twitch Set to Kick Off SUBtember Initiative

AdWeek
Ahead of Expected IPO, Instacart Debuts Biggest Ad Campaign Ever
After years of developing and honing a service appreciated by shoppers around the country, Instacart has recently turned its attention to...
AdWeek
A Liquor Brand’s Challenge: When Marketing a New Spirit Requires Building an Entirely New Category
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Georgette Moger-Petraske is a cocktail and spirits travel journalist and author of the bestselling drinks memoir, Sasha Petraske Regarding Cocktails (Phaidon).
AdWeek
Facebook: How to Use the Add Yours Sticker in Reels
Meta recently added the Add Yours sticker to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. The...
AdWeek
Fintech Revolut Invites the Underdog Into a Once Elitist Money Club
The realm of money can appear closed off, ruled by the elite and powerful. British fintech Revolut claims to want to...
AdWeek
How the Karma's World Doll Launch Became a Meeting Ground for Brands and Culture
Karma's World is officially making its mark, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges couldn't be happier. That's because it took the award-winning rapper,...
AdWeek
Clif Bar Partners With Venus Williams and Outdoor Afro to Inspire More Diversity in Nature
Though the pandemic has seen a boom in outdoor activity, particularly within U.S. national parks, it has also brought further into focus a lack of accessibility and inclusivity within the outdoors industry. And while the issue is certainly not new, it’s received increased scrutiny that outdoor retailers and brands are trying to finally address, including Clif Bar & Company.
AdWeek
Macallan, Bentley Motors Rev Up Partnership to Produce the Sustainable 'Macallan Horizon'
British luxury car maker Bentley Motors and single malt Scotch brand The Macallan teamed up last year on a sustainability initiative focused on reducing their carbon footprints and changing how they source materials. The first product of that collaboration will be The Macallan Horizon, a limited-edition single malt whiskey in a novel horizontal bottle, which will be released in summer 2023.
