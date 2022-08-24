ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Google’s Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
INTERNET
AdWeek

The Rising Marketer’s Guide to the CultureTap Academy Program

This is part of Adweek’s new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Weber Shandwick’s CultureTap Academy seeks out...
EDUCATION
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Horizon Media, Sup3rnatural, Tombras & More

It’s Thursday, and we’re back with some more partnerships, acquisitions and newly-launched initiatives at agencies everywhere. This week is defined by mutually-beneficial partnerships aimed at offering clients capabilities to engage in the future of digital advertising, data analytics and sustainable growth. Cheil Worldwide. Cheil Worldwide has signed memorandum...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taps#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#Global Business Marketing#Social Media Week Europe#Ogilvy#Wendy
AdWeek

As Ad Industry Embraces First-Party Web, Media Owners Must Modernize Structure

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. The last five years haven’t changed media monetization. Subscription and advertising channels have been active for decades, but they are forcing media owners to revolutionize the way their organizations are set up to successfully face the current challenges.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Twitch Set to Kick Off SUBtember Initiative

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.).
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Ahead of Expected IPO, Instacart Debuts Biggest Ad Campaign Ever

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. After years of developing and honing a service appreciated by shoppers around the country, Instacart has recently turned its attention to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
AdWeek

Facebook: How to Use the Add Yours Sticker in Reels

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Meta recently added the Add Yours sticker to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. The...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Fintech Revolut Invites the Underdog Into a Once Elitist Money Club

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. The realm of money can appear closed off, ruled by the elite and powerful. British fintech Revolut claims to want to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
AdWeek

How the Karma's World Doll Launch Became a Meeting Ground for Brands and Culture

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Karma’s World is officially making its mark, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges couldn’t be happier. That’s because it took the award-winning rapper,...
LUDACRIS
AdWeek

Clif Bar Partners With Venus Williams and Outdoor Afro to Inspire More Diversity in Nature

Though the pandemic has seen a boom in outdoor activity, particularly within U.S. national parks, it has also brought further into focus a lack of accessibility and inclusivity within the outdoors industry. And while the issue is certainly not new, it’s received increased scrutiny that outdoor retailers and brands are trying to finally address, including Clif Bar & Company.
FOOD & DRINKS
AdWeek

Macallan, Bentley Motors Rev Up Partnership to Produce the Sustainable 'Macallan Horizon'

British luxury car maker Bentley Motors and single malt Scotch brand The Macallan teamed up last year on a sustainability initiative focused on reducing their carbon footprints and changing how they source materials. The first product of that collaboration will be The Macallan Horizon, a limited-edition single malt whiskey in a novel horizontal bottle, which will be released in summer 2023.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy