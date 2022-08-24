ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax shares despicable messages from ‘RHOBH’ fans

By Riley Cardoza
Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax gave a glimpse of the despicable comments he has received amid his mom’s feud with Lisa Rinna , Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins .

The teenager posted an Instagram Story video Tuesday of himself scrolling through notifications for his most recent post , dated July 17.

“I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please,” he captioned the footage.

As Jax scrolled, comments could be seen calling his family “immigrants” and accusing his mom of “using race for everything.”

Other messages called the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 55, a “fame”-hungry “D-list actress” as well as “uneducated.”

Many of the comments focused on Beauvais’ 31-year-old son, Oliver, who previously struggled with addiction.

“Your mom calling Erika [an] alcoholic when your older brother was a drug addict. Pot calling the kettle black,” read one message.

Beauvais was left “in tears” by the social media hate, she tweeted Tuesday.
“Why is your mom obsessed with Erika’s alcohol intake , shouldn’t she be worried about your brother Oliver[‘s] drug intake instead?” another troll wrote.

After two slides of hateful notifications, Jax spotlighted one particularly horrifying comment on his Story, writing, “Too far at this point.”

The message read, “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

The 14-year-old asked haters to “leave [him] alone.”
Earlier that same day, Beauvais slammed social media trolls for their cruel activity.

“I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!” the reality star tweeted . “It hurts it’s not OK.

“I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone,” she continued.

Rinna echoed her co-star’s sentiment via Instagram Stories, telling fans to “leave the kids alone!”

The former soap star, 59, wrote, “What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable. … They didn’t sign up for this. What are [you] doing?! The kids – all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

Beauvais shared Rinna’s upload with her Twitter followers, writing, “This has to stop!!! They’re just kids.”

The clapbacks come as the former “The Real” co-host’s feud with Rinna has played out on the Bravo show, with the co-stars clashing over Jayne, 51, and Jenkins, 48.

Comments / 27

Annie
3d ago

Let it roll off your back Jax. You know the truth and these haters have nothing better to do then to harrass a 14 year old boy. That says a lot about THEIR character. I think your mom is wonderful and I admire her common sense attitude.

Reply
43
Robin Ranieri
2d ago

You are better than those words. This person is an uneducated person who wants to stir the pot and get a reaction from you. It’s distributing to say the least.

Reply
16
Sadie
1d ago

Our society has continued to become more and more ill-mannered with every passing year. Soon we will be considered uncivilized at some point if something doesn't change. It's so sad and disgusting that young people are subjected to this kind of abuse from their own peers and adults.

Reply
5
