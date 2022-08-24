Read full article on original website
iowa.media
What does GOP Representative think of ‘crazy’ bills, legislators now that school issues are boiling over in home district?
Republican State Rep. Gary Mohr was one of the most vocal critics of GOP efforts to clean up education in Iowa earlier this year. Mohr opposed Education Savings Accounts and mocked conservative legislators who introduced bills to rein in out-of-control educators. For instance, Mohr said he is “all for” parents...
iowa.media
Parents have right to review any record of child’s gender identity
With the countless stories of Iowa students being asked for their preferred pronouns and names at the beginning of the school year, we reached out to the Iowa Department of Education to find out what guidance, if any, the department offers local school districts. It does not appear the Department...
iowa.media
Republicans rally together at annual Lincoln Dinner
Adair County Republicans had a chance to hear from party leaders and high-profile candidates on the state and national level Thursday, Aug. 18 during the party’s annual Lincoln Dinner held at Sixteen Oaks. In attendance were Rep. Ray Sorensen, who is seeking a third term in the Iowa House...
iowa.media
GRASSLEY & FRANKEN TO DEBATE IN OCTOBER
U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY HAS AGREED TO AN OCTOBER DEBATE WITH HIS CHALLENGER MICHAEL FRANKEN. IOWA P-B-S WILL HOST THE BROADCAST OCTOBER 6TH AT 7:00 P-M. THE DEBATE WILL GIVE THE REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT GRASSLEY AND HIS DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT FRANKEN A CHANCE TO DISCUSS THEIR POLITICAL POSITIONS AND ANSWER QUESTIONS AHEAD OF THE MIDTERM ELECTION IN NOVEMBER.
iowa.media
9-8-8 SUICIDE PRREVENTION LINE GENERATING LOTS OF CALLS
THE 9-8-8 NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE LAUNCHED IN THE MIDDLE OF JULY AND THE VOLUME OF CALLS AND TEXTS FROM IOWANS SEEKING HELP HAS GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY. PEGGY HUPPERT IS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA CHAPTER OF THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS. SUICIDE4 OC…….RIGHT OFF THE BAT.” :14...
iowa.media
Time for Tax Credit Reform
Iowa’s historic tax reforms this year focused on lowering the income tax rates paid by Iowans and the companies that employ them. The next step needs to be changing who is – and is not – paying those taxes. If Governor Kim Reynolds and the legislature want to truly position Iowa for the future, it’s time to take on the state’s addiction to special tax breaks.
iowa.media
HARD ROCK SALE APPROVED BY IRGC
THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE SALE OF THE HARD ROCK CASINO IN SIOUX CITY TO CHRCHILL DOWNS, THE COMPANY WHICH RUNS THE KENTUCKY DERBY. RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE HARD ROCK NAME WILL STAY. HARDROCK1 OC………IS EXPECTED” :14. CHURCHILL...
iowa.media
NEBRASKA TROOPERS READY FOR STATE FAIR FUN
THE NEBRASKA STATE FAIR IS NOW UNDERWAY IN GRAND ISLAND, AND STATE TROOPERS WILL BE BUSY PROVIDING SAFETY AND RECRUITING MESSAGES THERE. FAIR VISITORS CAN STOP BY THE STATE PATROL BOOTH INSIDE THE PINNACLE BANK EXPO BUILDING TO SEE THE CLASSIC 1993 FORD MUSTANG PATROL VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT THE AGENCY.
iowa.media
High School Football Friday Night
The high school football season kicks off tonight in Iowa and Illinois, and week number 2 in Wisconsin. At Dalzell Field the 2022 campaign begins with the intra city showdown between the Hempstead Mustangs and Senior Rams. Senior is the designated home team for the game tonight. You can hear the broadcast on AM 1370 and kdth.com with pregame at 7:05 with kickoff around 7:30.
