'I Really Can't Wait' - Guro Reiten Extends Stay With Chelsea Women

By Melissa Edwards
 3 days ago

The versatile winger and midfielder Guro Reiten has penned a new contract with Emma Hayes' side running until 2025, and it's a sign of good things to come for the Blues.

The Norwegian international has played an integral and immeasurable role in the club's progression over recent years, since moving to West London from LSK Kvinner in 2019, and she heads into the new season hoping to defend Chelsea's WSL crown.

Reiten in pre-season action.

Reiten's new contract comes a week after she scored the winner versus Portland Thorns during the pre-season tour of the USA, but it's more her domestic trophies including two FA Cups and League Cups, the Community Shield and of course her three WSL titles, that have earned her an extension.

Upon signing under improved terms, she said: "I’m so happy to be extending my time at Chelsea for three further years. We’ve already achieved so much during my time here at the club and I really can’t wait to see what we can do next.

"A big thank you to all the fans, they have been a huge support throughout, and I look forward to seeing them all this weekend ahead of our new season."

Reiten in action for her nation during the Women's Euro 2022.

The Women's general manager Paul Green added: "We are delighted that Guro has extended her contract with the club. Her goals and assists have been vital to the team’s success in the last few years.

"We look forward to seeing her continue to improve and develop in the upcoming years here at Chelsea."

It is an exciting sight for supporters who want to finally transfer their years of English dominance into European excellence in this year's UEFA Champions League campaign, and Reiten's consistency will be vital.

