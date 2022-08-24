Trevoh Chalobah Monitored By Inter Milan As Italian Side Want Defender On Loan

A host of top clubs across the continent were said to be keen on Chalobah's services and now the Italian side are looking at the possibility of bringing him to Milan before the deadline next week.

Following yesterday's reports of wide European interest in Trevoh Chalobah, Inter Milan are interested in taking the defender on loan.

These reports come from Di Marzio who claim Inter have been monitoring Chalobah's situation for the past few days.

Chalobah has been left out of the first three games of the new Premier League season (Twitter: TrevohChalobah)

It looks ever likely that the defender will be leaving Chelsea, with the central defender yet to play a single minute for the Blues so far this season and Wesley Fofana still the main defensive target for the club.

Di Marzio report that Inter manager Simone Inzaghi is looking for defenders that are capable of playing in a back three and Chalobah fits that bill, having played 20 league games for Thomas Tuchel as the German deployed a three-at-the-back system last season and continues to do so this campaign.

Thomas Tuchel continues to deploy a three-at-the-back system with his current squad IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Inter are also r eportedly keen on Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund after their advances for Lazio's Francesco Acerbi were blocked by the Biancocelesti .

Many believe that a Serie A loan for Chalobah would seriously improve him as a player, as fans cite Fikayo Tomori as an example of a player whose stock has risen immensely after he made the permanent switch to AC Milan from Chelsea in 2021 for £25million, helping them to Serie A glory last season.

Tomori has impressed during his time in Italy Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

With Chalobah looking less and less likely to regain his place in the Chelsea first team as speculation around his future grows, fans wait to see where the youngster will end up before the August 31st deadline.

