ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Trevoh Chalobah Monitored By Inter Milan As Italian Side Want Defender On Loan

By Luka Foley
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q39hq_0hTN0u2x00

A host of top clubs across the continent were said to be keen on Chalobah's services and now the Italian side are looking at the possibility of bringing him to Milan before the deadline next week.

Following yesterday's reports of wide European interest in Trevoh Chalobah, Inter Milan are interested in taking the defender on loan.

A host of top clubs across the continent were said to be keen on Chalobah's services and now the Italian side are looking at the possibility of bringing him to Milan before the deadline next week.

These reports come from Di Marzio who claim Inter have been monitoring Chalobah's situation for the past few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBmKW_0hTN0u2x00
Chalobah has been left out of the first three games of the new Premier League season

(Twitter: TrevohChalobah)

It looks ever likely that the defender will be leaving Chelsea, with the central defender yet to play a single minute for the Blues so far this season and Wesley Fofana still the main defensive target for the club.

Di Marzio report that Inter manager Simone Inzaghi is looking for defenders that are capable of playing in a back three and Chalobah fits that bill, having played 20 league games for Thomas Tuchel as the German deployed a three-at-the-back system last season and continues to do so this campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n94Xy_0hTN0u2x00
Thomas Tuchel continues to deploy a three-at-the-back system with his current squad

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Inter are also r eportedly keen on Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund after their advances for Lazio's Francesco Acerbi were blocked by the Biancocelesti .

Many believe that a Serie A loan for Chalobah would seriously improve him as a player, as fans cite Fikayo Tomori as an example of a player whose stock has risen immensely after he made the permanent switch to AC Milan from Chelsea in 2021 for £25million, helping them to Serie A glory last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0Dg6_0hTN0u2x00
Tomori has impressed during his time in Italy

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

With Chalobah looking less and less likely to regain his place in the Chelsea first team as speculation around his future grows, fans wait to see where the youngster will end up before the August 31st deadline.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Francesco Acerbi
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Thomas Tuchel
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Everton#Italian#European#German#Imago#Borussia Dortmund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy