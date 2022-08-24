Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
Pedestrian dead in Main Street accident in Sturbridge
One person is dead following a pedestrian accident involving a motor vehicle Friday morning, around 1:20 a.m.
Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident
COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
Pedestrian in breakdown lane struck, killed on Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Route 20 early Friday. The victim was apparently in the breakdown lane. The motorist called authorities. Police officers and firefighters discovered an unresponsive, injured woman over the embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about 1 a.m. in...
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
Police: Framingham Man Arrested on Texting & Driving Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, August 24, on a charge of use a cell phone and texting while driving. Arrested at 2:24 p.m. on Concord Street was Renato Moreira, 31, 35 Frederick Street of Framingham. He was charged with improper use of a mobile phone,...
ABC6.com
One dead in ATV accident in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
Small fires at Henchman Street apartments under investigation, 27 people displaced
WORCESTER - A fire that displaced 27 people from an apartment building at 2-4 Henchman St. Friday night remains under investigation. The blaze was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish two separate small fires, one on a first-floor rear porch and the second in a laundry room on the third floor, Deputy Chief Adam Roche said.
Man accused of exposing himself in Mansfield parking lot
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to people in a parking lot in Mansfield on Tuesday. State police said troopers responded to the East Brook Mall in Mansfield for the report of a man exposing himself to customers in the parking lot. The complainant told police the man […]
hopkintonindependent.com
Deputy Police Chief Porter placed on administrative leave
Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett announced via press release Saturday that Deputy Chief John Porter has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The announcement indicated Porter was notified of his status on Thursday, and because there is an active investigation, no additional information can be...
2 Transported To Hospital After Van Strikes Pole
FRAMINGHAM – Two men were seriously injured when a white van crashed into a pole on Winter Street, tonight, August 25. The crash happened after 5 p.m. in the 600 range of Winter Street. Vehicles were detoured down Crest Road for more than an hour. Two men were in...
WCVB
Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend
SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun on Temple Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting a gun at a car.
Faro Family Proposes Route 125, Haverhill, ‘Village’ With 230 Apartments, Restaurant, Retail
Neighbors of Joseph’s Trattoria restaurant in Ward Hill received a briefing this week on plans to demolish a mostly vacant industrial building, two single-family homes and the restaurant and build 230 housing units, a restaurant and retail space on the site off Route 125. As only WHAV reported near...
whdh.com
One dead, several injured in Newburyport crash
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police. State Police said troopers responded at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday night, and a preliminary investigation suggests that Daniel Mena, 21, of Lynn, was riding a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 with swapped plates and had a near-collision with multiple cars, according to multiple witnesses. The near-miss caused one of those cars to swerve into the motorcycle, flipping the bike onto its side.
Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash. A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed. ...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24
A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 34, on Drug Distribution Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on drug distribution charges yesterday, August 24. “This arrest was the result of an observant and proactive officer,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. “This incident occurred outside in the area in front of 121 Worcester Road,” said Lt....
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged after leaving his dogs in his car with temperatures in the area of 120 degrees
A Massachusetts Police Department will issue a summons to appear in court to a Massachusetts man after two dogs were found in a hot vehicle Thursday. According to Chief of Police in Cohasset William Quigley, a 56-year-old Weymouth man will be charged with two counts of Animal Cruelty. Because a criminal complaint has not yet been filed in Quincy District Court, the department cannot release the man’s name.
State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday
AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
