Milford, MA

westernmassnews.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
STURBRIDGE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

One dead in ATV accident in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
COVENTRY, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Small fires at Henchman Street apartments under investigation, 27 people displaced

WORCESTER - A fire that displaced 27 people from an apartment building at 2-4 Henchman St. Friday night remains under investigation. The blaze was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish two separate small fires, one on a first-floor rear porch and the second in a laundry room on the third floor, Deputy Chief Adam Roche said.
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH

Man accused of exposing himself in Mansfield parking lot

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to people in a parking lot in Mansfield on Tuesday. State police said troopers responded to the East Brook Mall in Mansfield for the report of a man exposing himself to customers in the parking lot. The complainant told police the man […]
MANSFIELD, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Deputy Police Chief Porter placed on administrative leave

Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett announced via press release Saturday that Deputy Chief John Porter has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The announcement indicated Porter was notified of his status on Thursday, and because there is an active investigation, no additional information can be...
HOPKINTON, MA
whdh.com

One dead, several injured in Newburyport crash

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police. State Police said troopers responded at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday night, and a preliminary investigation suggests that Daniel Mena, 21, of Lynn, was riding a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 with swapped plates and had a near-collision with multiple cars, according to multiple witnesses. The near-miss caused one of those cars to swerve into the motorcycle, flipping the bike onto its side.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24

A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man charged after leaving his dogs in his car with temperatures in the area of 120 degrees

A Massachusetts Police Department will issue a summons to appear in court to a Massachusetts man after two dogs were found in a hot vehicle Thursday. According to Chief of Police in Cohasset William Quigley, a 56-year-old Weymouth man will be charged with two counts of Animal Cruelty. Because a criminal complaint has not yet been filed in Quincy District Court, the department cannot release the man’s name.
WEYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday

AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA

