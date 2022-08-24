NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police. State Police said troopers responded at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday night, and a preliminary investigation suggests that Daniel Mena, 21, of Lynn, was riding a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 with swapped plates and had a near-collision with multiple cars, according to multiple witnesses. The near-miss caused one of those cars to swerve into the motorcycle, flipping the bike onto its side.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO