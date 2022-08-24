ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, OK

news9.com

Woman Arrested, Accused Of Stalking By Broken Arrow Police

Broken Arrow Police arrest a woman who they say harassed her neighbors while posing as a different neighbor. Police say Sara Bennett created fake accounts on a website that partners with the City of Broken Arrow to anonymously report code violations. Officers say Bennett was posing as a neighbor and...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car

Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest

An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
news9.com

2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt

The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery

A 25-year-old woman is now behind bars, accused of kidnapping and robbery, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Alexandra Silva was arrested months after police arrested her alleged partner in crime, Steven Yanez, back in February for a robbery police said the two committed together. Court records indicated that...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in larceny case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned

OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of shooting two Oklahoma County deputies, killing one, was appeared in court Thursday morning. The arraignment was initially set for Wednesday but was rescheduled because of paperwork issues. Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said officers were called to Benjamin Plank's house five...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested

A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

OSBI investigating fatal shooting in Wewoka

WEWOKA (KOKH) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Wewoka. Officers were patrolling the 100 block of N. Sasakwa when they heard multiple gunshots. Reports say officers found a man identified as 37-year-old Shaun Burden dead at the scene. Anyone who has any information, or...
WEWOKA, OK
news9.com

OHP Releases New Dash Camera Video Of Police Chase In Sand Springs

Dash camera video released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) shows the moment a trooper tried to stop two suspects leading authorities on a chase earlier in August. Two Sand Springs officers fired shots at Brandon Beaty, Aubrey Beaty and Tiffany Delgado, who were inside the SUV. News On 6 reporters spotted the suspects and called 911, after the three ran from police.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Mannford Traffic Police Seize 102-Pounds Of Marijuana In Traffic Stop Bust

Mannford Police Officers made a big marijuana bust this week, taking more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana off the streets. Mannford's police chief tells me he believes the suspects picked up the drugs in Yale and were headed to Little Rock, Arkansas where they live. Police say it started as a traffic stop after Officer Joshua Caudle spotted a car without a working taillight driving on Highway 51 just after 1 o’clock Thursday morning and stopped the car in Mannford near 289th West Avenue.
MANNFORD, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
TULSA, OK

