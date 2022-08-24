Read full article on original website
news9.com
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Stalking By Broken Arrow Police
Broken Arrow Police arrest a woman who they say harassed her neighbors while posing as a different neighbor. Police say Sara Bennett created fake accounts on a website that partners with the City of Broken Arrow to anonymously report code violations. Officers say Bennett was posing as a neighbor and...
Suspect Accused Of Shooting, Killing Oklahoma Co. Deputy Appears In Court
The man who is accused of killing a deputy and leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Thursday. Benjamin Plank's appearance did not take long. News 9's Brittany Toolis had more.
news9.com
Rogers County Deputies Make Gun & Drug Bust After Drive-By Shooting Arrest
Rogers County deputies recover drugs, guns, and even a grenade launcher after arresting a man they said was involved in a drive-by shooting near Inola. "We have an absolute smorgasbord of charges here," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. Walton said it all started Thursday night when Justin Boyce got...
Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car
Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
news9.com
Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest
An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
news9.com
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery
A 25-year-old woman is now behind bars, accused of kidnapping and robbery, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Alexandra Silva was arrested months after police arrested her alleged partner in crime, Steven Yanez, back in February for a robbery police said the two committed together. Court records indicated that...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in larceny case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
KOCO
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of shooting two Oklahoma County deputies, killing one, was appeared in court Thursday morning. The arraignment was initially set for Wednesday but was rescheduled because of paperwork issues. Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said officers were called to Benjamin Plank's house five...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
okcfox.com
OSBI investigating fatal shooting in Wewoka
WEWOKA (KOKH) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Wewoka. Officers were patrolling the 100 block of N. Sasakwa when they heard multiple gunshots. Reports say officers found a man identified as 37-year-old Shaun Burden dead at the scene. Anyone who has any information, or...
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court on Wednesday. The state continues to put together the case against him. KOCO 5 dug for new details on suspect Benjamin Plank. The paperwork in Plank’s case was not quite ready...
news9.com
Federal Jury Sentences Tulsa Man & Woman To 10 Years For Distributing Fentanyl
A federal jury sentenced a Tulsa man and woman to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. Jennifer Canales and Ali Bashir Milad both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy. Tulsa police got a search warrant for Canales' home in 2021 and found more than 600 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and other paraphernalia.
news9.com
OHP Releases New Dash Camera Video Of Police Chase In Sand Springs
Dash camera video released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) shows the moment a trooper tried to stop two suspects leading authorities on a chase earlier in August. Two Sand Springs officers fired shots at Brandon Beaty, Aubrey Beaty and Tiffany Delgado, who were inside the SUV. News On 6 reporters spotted the suspects and called 911, after the three ran from police.
news9.com
Mannford Traffic Police Seize 102-Pounds Of Marijuana In Traffic Stop Bust
Mannford Police Officers made a big marijuana bust this week, taking more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana off the streets. Mannford's police chief tells me he believes the suspects picked up the drugs in Yale and were headed to Little Rock, Arkansas where they live. Police say it started as a traffic stop after Officer Joshua Caudle spotted a car without a working taillight driving on Highway 51 just after 1 o’clock Thursday morning and stopped the car in Mannford near 289th West Avenue.
OCPD Investigating Suspect Accused Of Shooting, Killing Oklahoma County Deputy
A joint press conference with Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson and Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley took place on Tuesday following the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma County deputy. The loss of Deputy Robert Swartz on Monday was felt by law agencies across the state. Gourley gave a timeline...
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify two people of interest from retail store theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify two people of interest from a beauty retail store theft. On Saturday, the man and woman seen in the photos entered a retail beauty store and were recognized by some employees in the store from a BOLO issued from another location.
Authorities Respond To Double Shooting In Okmulgee County
Authorities are on the scene of a double shooting in Okmulgee County near North 248 Rd on Tuesday. A man and a woman with gunshot wounds were transported to Tulsa hospitals, deputies said. Deputies have expanded the crime scene and are investigating. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
