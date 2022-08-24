ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's OG AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price in forever (brand-new)

Although they're not exactly the most exciting product Apple is gearing up to unveil in the next couple of months, the long overdue second-gen AirPods Pro have received their fair share of attention from insiders and leakers lately, which has also reminded us the first edition is... still a thing.
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch

Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
Video and images show off dark purple and blue iPhone 14 Pro Max and tweaked status bar

Update: A new video has been uploaded on Weibo which shows off a Purple iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy. The original story continues below. Apple has confirmed the Far Out event for September 7, where it will likely announce the iPhone 14 range, Apple Watch Series 8 and two other watch models, and new AirPods. The new phones are expected to hit the shelves on September 16. The design is probably locked at this point and if you are wondering what changes to expect, a bunch of leakers have posted images of iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy units.
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

The OnePlus 10 Pro is already a reasonably priced flagship phone, and a new Amazon deal makes it absolutely irresistible. The OnePlus 10 Pro is armed with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and has a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a reliable and responsive fingerprint scanner underneath.
Google video shows you how to get better battery life on your Pixel

With some Pixel users praising the Android 13 update for giving their phones improved battery life and others complaining about the battery drain that they are suffering through since installing the latest Android build, we did some rummaging and discovered what some of you might find a helpful video released by Google called "Get the most from your battery life." Many of you might already know some of the recommendations made on this video by Google, but some of you might be about to learn something.
Trusted Samsung leaker reports new '100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra design details

If history is any indication, we might be only a few months away from the first real-world visual leak of Samsung's next big thing. Of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (along with its "vanilla" and Plus siblings) are unlikely to actually see daylight until 2023, but why should you wait that long when you can already get a pretty clear (proverbial) picture of how the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered giant will look?
