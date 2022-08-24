Read full article on original website
Krista Pressley
2d ago
It will never be opened again. What people also don't remember or read, the land up there is unstable. There's not anybody that's ever been able to get engineers out to figure out how to keep the mtn from coming down and ruining houses and businesses. Ghost Town will never been anything again. An the people who keep buying it keep getting drug into scams every single time. It's ridiculous.
Reply(1)
4
AT PEACE
2d ago
Seems to me ,They got scammed.Sad,Worked and played there many years,and to this day I miss it dearly!!!
Reply(1)
6
Related
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
whereverfamily.com
5 Reasons to Visit Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina
While some of the neighboring national parks such as Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Shenandoah National Park receive scores of family travelers, Pisgah National Forest, near Asheville, North Carolina, includes many fascinating and fun sites for the entire family to enjoy. Here are five reasons to venture to Pisgah...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin
The lighting this morning was surrealistic. I felt as if I was in the middle of a fantasy storybook. The clouds were perfectly reflected and the island looked as if it was deposited in the middle of an all encompassing sky. The colors were a perfect blend of cool and warm hues. A tripod enabled me to have the patience to wait fort what I had hoped would be great cloud placement. I loved the pastels and diffused lighting that ensued.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Haywood Co. boy passionate about WW2 history to make trip of lifetime through nonprofit
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit program wants to keep history alive for youngsters by taking them to the actual places where important events happened. For Haywood County fourth-grader Adam Boyd, Operation Meatball is a dream come true. Operation Meatball was created on Dec. 7, 2017, (Pearl Harbor...
Sylva Herald
A time to brag on the rich abundance of Jackson County
We’re entering fair season, with events such as the Mountain State Fair over at the Ag Center, Georgia Mountain Fair and of course our own Mountain Heritage Day standing out as much-anticipated events in the region. There was a time, however, when fair were generally county affairs, a time...
livingupstatesc.com
North Carolina Apple Festival kicks off Sept. 2
7 a.m. – Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Downtown Hendersonville Sidewalk Sales, WNC Air Museum Open House, Laurel Park Village Sidewalk Sales. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Mineral and Lapidary Museum, 40th Annual Henderson County Gem & Mineral Show. 10...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Resident starts petition to stop Highway 9 project
Father and daughter make their voices known about Hwy. 9 widening project. POLK COUNTY––At the county commission meeting held on August 15, discussions included the public’s opinion of a proposed project on Highway 9 to expand the lanes by up to 8 feet on each side of the road, which followed a prior meeting about the initial proposal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Not in favor of road widening
The lead story in last Sunday’s paper should be a wake-up call about the work the North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing and continues to do in Polk County as well as the rest of the state. I had the unfortunate experience of driving to Boiling Springs the...
Sylva Herald
my40.tv
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
my40.tv
Traffic Alert: Overturned tractor trailer prompts road closure for I-40 East near Old Fort
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 40 Eastbound near Old Fort were closed off Wednesday evening after a tractor-trailer crash. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on Aug. 24, closing off both lanes of I-40 East at Mile Marker 70, one mile west of Exit 72 (US 70/West Main Street).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theonefeather.com
Haywood Co. man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
A Haywood County man who killed a baby left in his care will spend the remainder of his life in prison, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Waynesville resident Dylan Brian Green, 25, pleaded guilty on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in Haywood County Superior Court to first-degree murder for the July 18, 2019, death of nine-month-old Chloe Evans. Green faced a possible death penalty if convicted in a jury trial.
JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
my40.tv
'It's never happened:' Edneyville residents react to widespread internet, cell outage
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Henderson County dealt with a widespread cell and internet outage for much of Tuesday evening, Aug. 25 and into early Wednesday morning. A Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said, “It appears that all major cellular carriers, as well as...
tribpapers.com
Woodfin: A Rewriting of Town’s History and Erasing Traditions
Woodfin – This week I have two opinion pieces for our readers. Both stem from the Town of Woodfin’s monthly meeting of what is now their town council. Here they are:. For the second time in two years, Woodfin’s main governing body has changed its name. For the full story, see the article on page 3, but for the short version, after being called aldermen for 49 years, the elected leaders of the town switched to a more gender-neutral title in February of 2020. There they became commissioners. At least that’s what everyone thought and what they’ve been called for the last two years.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
my40.tv
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
my40.tv
Weaverville woman killed after truck went over Future I-26 bridge, troopers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Weaverville woman is dead after troopers say the truck she was driving crashed and went over a bridge along US-19/Future Interstate 26. The wreck happened just after noon on Thursday, between mile markers 19 and 20. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Rohn Silvers...
Thousands show up for ‘Night in the Country’ music festival in North Carolina
A three-day country music festival kicked off Thursday in Western North Carolina.
Comments / 10