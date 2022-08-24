Art Center Morro Bay will host portrait workshop

Posted: 6:12 am, August 24, 2022 by Reporter Saab Sahi

Warren Chang painting.

Pre-registration for the workshop is available now

The oil painting workshop will offer participants the opportunity to learn how to paint from a head to a final painting using a limited palette under Chang’s guidance.

Chang will instruct participants on the fundamentals of light and shadow and demonstrate painting the head of a live model. Students will be able to get direct feedback in an intimate class setting as they follow alongside a variety of demonstrations.

Warren Chang graduated from the ArtCenter College of Design in 1981 and has had a decades-long career working in art. After the workshop concludes, there will be a free lecture and book signing for anybody interested.

The two-day workshop will cost $500, but is open to all skill levels. A supply list will be provided upon registration.

For more information or to register visit the event webpage.