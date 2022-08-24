Art Center Morro Bay will host portrait workshop
Posted: 6:12 am, August 24, 2022 by Reporter Saab Sahi
Pre-registration for the workshop is available now
The oil painting workshop will offer participants the opportunity to learn how to paint from a head to a final painting using a limited palette under Chang’s guidance.
Chang will instruct participants on the fundamentals of light and shadow and demonstrate painting the head of a live model. Students will be able to get direct feedback in an intimate class setting as they follow alongside a variety of demonstrations.
Warren Chang graduated from the ArtCenter College of Design in 1981 and has had a decades-long career working in art. After the workshop concludes, there will be a free lecture and book signing for anybody interested.
The two-day workshop will cost $500, but is open to all skill levels. A supply list will be provided upon registration.
For more information or to register visit the event webpage.
