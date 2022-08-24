ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A-Town Daily News

Art Center Morro Bay will host portrait workshop

By Reporter Saab Sahi
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago

Posted: 6:12 am, August 24, 2022 by Reporter Saab Sahi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqkVa_0hTMxztT00
Warren Chang painting.

Pre-registration for the workshop is available now

The oil painting workshop will offer participants the opportunity to learn how to paint from a head to a final painting using a limited palette under Chang’s guidance.

Chang will instruct participants on the fundamentals of light and shadow and demonstrate painting the head of a live model. Students will be able to get direct feedback in an intimate class setting as they follow alongside a variety of demonstrations.

Warren Chang graduated from the ArtCenter College of Design in 1981 and has had a decades-long career working in art. After the workshop concludes, there will be a free lecture and book signing for anybody interested.

The two-day workshop will cost $500, but is open to all skill levels. A supply list will be provided upon registration.

For more information or to register visit the event webpage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bs6IR_0hTMxztT00

Comments / 0

Related
A-Town Daily News

Improvements to base of wrestling Bacchantes sculpture to begin

Brick and marble elements will complement historic Sunken Gardens and Downtown. – The base of the Wrestling Bacchantes sculpture, displayed in Atascadero’s Historic Sunken Gardens, will soon feature a brick facade with marble tiles. The project is the completion of the sculpture’s restoration efforts to highlight this historic piece of art in the city’s downtown area. The sculpture is made from one solid piece of white Carrara marble and inspired by romanticized figures from the ancient Greek and Roman eras. It was created by Italian sculptor Aristide Petrilli and given to the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, Missouri by the Italian Government. E.G. Lewis, the founder of the Colony of Atascadero, purchased the sculpture in 1906 and donated it to the colony.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Center
A-Town Daily News

Chamber launches economic development/business attraction webpage

New webpage will encourage business owners, property developers to relocate or expand into the area. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is now offering an economic development resource to attract new businesses to Atascadero. The new webpage provides prospective business owners and property developers with demographic information and details about available real estate to encourage them to open, expand, or relocate business to the area. Site content is provided by REACH, a Regional Economic Action Coalition uniting public, private, and civic leaders across the Central Coast of California.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 15-23

Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Morro Bay 2022

Morro Bay is a coastal paradise for anyone who loves water sports, wildlife, sailing, seafood, and the idyllic laid-back California lifestyle. The famous volcanic Moro Rock overlooking the bay is now a designated Historic Landmark and peregrine sanctuary. Stroll along the Embarcadero, relax on the sandy beaches, explore the shops...
MORRO BAY, CA
A-Town Daily News

High school reunion for classes ’90-’95 slated for Sept. 17

– Atascadero High School classes 1009-1995 will be having a multi-class reunion on Sept. 17, from 4-8 p.m., at The Ravine (2301 Airport Road) in Paso Robles. The cost to attend is $55 (plus a $4.98 Eventbrite fee) per person. The cost will include a full barbecue, DJ, yard games (cornhole and miniature golf), set up/clean up, and security. Alcoholic drinks will be available to purchase separately. This is a 21+ event.
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How much did it cost to buy a home in Cambria in the the last four weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the last four weeks was $742. That’s $248 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $747.
CAMBRIA, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
706
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy