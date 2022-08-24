Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. They went missing in the water near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, where an active search is...
KPLC TV
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon. Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim. A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs...
KPLC TV
Nearly 2,000 residents without power in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nearly 2,000 residents in Southwest Louisiana are without power, primarily in the DeRidder and Moss Bluff areas. Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) announced in a Facebook post that approximately 1,000 of it’s customers are without power in the DeRidder area. The outage is caused by...
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
beauregardnews.com
Beauregard Electric: 1,000 without power in DeRidder area
Officials with Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. estimate that 1,000 members in the DeRidder area are without power today, Aug. 24, following heavy rains in the area. The outage was caused by a broken crossarm, which officials said resulted in a pole fire. The entire pole will need to be replaced...
KPLC TV
Major construction on I-10 over US 165 starting soon
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Drivers anticipate major roadwork happening soon on a portion of I-10 just east of Lake Charles. Tens of thousands travel Interstate 10 each day. “All the time I mostly use I-10 when I’m going back to baton rouge to see my girlfriend on weekends like today on a Friday when I’m off early I travel back and forth on I-10,” driver Chester Siner said.
brproud.com
Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
kalb.com
Rapides Parish sheriff shares parish conditions following heavy rain
Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard addresses the confusion over the location of crime cameras. News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Central Louisiana has seen...
KPLC TV
Nelson Rd. closed at Country Club Rd. after gas line hit in parking lot
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nelson Road is closed at Country Club Road after a boring company hit a gas line in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot, according to Lake Charles police. Police advised drivers at 6 p.m. to avoid the intersection for the next four or five hours. No...
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Truck catches fire outside McDonald’s on Broad St.; no one injured
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - No one was injured when a pickup truck caught fire in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Broad Street and Hwy 14 Thursday evening. The truck was fully engulfed when the Lake Charles Fire Department arrived, and the driver was standing away from the truck, firefighters say.
westcentralsbest.com
Recent heavy downpours reduced our drought and burn bans
SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Drought Monitor shows quite a reduction in the ArkLaTex's drought after the heavy rains from earlier this week. This graphic compares the latest drought conditions to last week. Notice a marked improvement this week where the severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions retreated from the ArkLaTex into west Texas.
4 arrested after following man home and robbing him
Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La.
westcentralsbest.com
Cypress Arrow Employee Attorney Issues Public Statement
On August 18, 2022, Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer were arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. These arrests were based on evidence of abuse by these two women of dogs in their care at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena, Louisiana. That evidence included hard-to-watch videos of animal abuse that had been released online several days prior. Those videos only show two short scenes of what went on at Cypress Arrow.
Eunice News
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 21 07:00 Several juveniles that were advised to not return at Cafe Mosaic that now has returned. 09:54 Daughter has not retur
A victim of a June 2021 shooting in Opelousas read a press release on October 2021 and identified one of the shooters, which led to an arrest, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On June 24, 2021, sheriff’s detectives received information from Opelousas Police about a shooting in the Alice and Story street area of Opelousas. The victim told Opelousas Police…
kalb.com
Leesville mayor shares update following heavy rain
News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 24, 2022. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Midland, TX: Battery of a dating partner. Neil Jennings Gill, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Brandi Nicole Bradbury, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a...
KPLC TV
Jennings Walmart evacuated due to smoke in building
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Walmart has been evacuated due to smoke emitting from inside the building. The Jennings Fire Department has said no injuries were reported, and an electrical fire caused the evacuation. An employee told 7News they are working to re-open the store, and employees are all...
Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles
Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
westcentralsbest.com
Sulphur Woman Charged With Criminial Mischief
Sulphur, La - Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said their office received a complaint on August 17th from Diondra Evans Daniels. The woman claimed about being pulled over by a man she says was pretending to be a police officer. Gully states that body cam footage from where the traffic stop occurred verifies Daniels was pulled over by an unmarked Louisiana State Police Unit. Louisiana State Troop D confirmed the traffic stop did occur. Camera footage of the traffic stop verified most of the details in Daniels’ complaint were false. Daniels has been charged by the district attorney’s office with criminal mischief. She was issued a misdemeanor summons on August 24th.
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Man Indicted for First Degree Murder
Lake Charles, La - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
