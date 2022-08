Episode 89 has been released.

The guys welcome in J-Stew as the new co-host for Bleav in Carolina Panthers this week! Topics include Matt Corral's injury and what it means for the QB room, Baker Mayfield named Starting QB Week 1, and more!

