Indianapolis, IN

indyschild.com

The Etiquette and Leadership Institute of Indiana is ‘Teaching more than Table Manners’ this Fall

The Etiquette and Leadership Institute of Indiana (ELII), “where we teach more than just table manners” is hosting a variety of events this fall for all ages. It is a leading etiquette and leadership trainer in Indiana, with certified instructors that are uniquely qualified to teach lessons in manners, rules of etiquette, protocol, and leadership skills. They passionately educate their Little Ambassadors (ages 5 – 7), Young Diplomats (ages 8 – 13), and Future Professionals (ages 14 – 18) to appropriately interact not only with family, friends, teachers, and teammates, but address unique social situations and challenges that are age-appropriate.
University of Indianapolis

University Announces 2022 Faculty & Staff Achievement Award Winners

Today at the Faculty-Staff Institute, University leadership announced the recipients of this year’s Faculty and Staff Achievement Awards. The following faculty and staff were honored for their achievements and successes from the 2021-22 academic year:. The Peters Good Neighbor Award. The Peters Good Neighbor Award honors Hobart and Ella...
wfyi.org

Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring

Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
95.3 MNC

IUPUI split may bring more out-of-state workers to Indiana

You may have heard about the plan to split IUPUI in Indianapolis and establish Indiana University Indianapolis. That split may not only result in more biomedical research happening in Indiana, but in bringing in people from out of state to live and work in Indiana. “For us, this is talent....
Fox 59

Monumental weekend of events in Indy

It’s going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There’s a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events. For more information, click here.
University of Indianapolis

#4 Men's Soccer Collects Draw Against #15 Lake Erie to Open Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4-ranked University of Indianapolis men's soccer team opened the 2022 season with a draw against No. 15 Lake Erie on Thursday night in Columbus. In just the third minute of action, the Hounds found the back of the net to open the new season. Returning as a key piece from a year ago, Seth Ward met the ball and placed it in the bottom right of the goal off an assist from Bryan Moreira. A little later in the half at the 25th minute, Montana State Billings transfer Ibo Yilmaz was fouled near the net and eventually executed a penalty kick to put UIndy up by a pair heading into the halftime locker room.
WTHR

Documentary on life of Pike Township grad premieres Saturday at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township graduate is here to change your idea of what it means to live with a disability. "The Masterpiece" - a short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields. The movie is free and open to the public. The screening starts at 3 p.m., preceded by a red carpet event at 2 p.m.
FOX59

Football Friday Night: August 26th

INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg […]
Indianapolis Recorder

Indy Jazz Fest honors traditions of jazz while celebrating new legacies

Indy Jazz Fest will return to Garfield Park for a two-day outdoor festival Oct. 1-2. The festival will feature Grammy award-winning and local artists starting with the Naptown Sound Kick-Off Celebration on Sept. 30 at the Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave. The VIP event will feature more than 25 local artists performing micro-sets that consist of two or three songs, said Rob Dixon, musician and longtime artistic director for the festival.
AdWeek

Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
Chalkbeat

Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name

Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
Inside Indiana Business

‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand

Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
