indyschild.com
The Etiquette and Leadership Institute of Indiana is ‘Teaching more than Table Manners’ this Fall
The Etiquette and Leadership Institute of Indiana (ELII), “where we teach more than just table manners” is hosting a variety of events this fall for all ages. It is a leading etiquette and leadership trainer in Indiana, with certified instructors that are uniquely qualified to teach lessons in manners, rules of etiquette, protocol, and leadership skills. They passionately educate their Little Ambassadors (ages 5 – 7), Young Diplomats (ages 8 – 13), and Future Professionals (ages 14 – 18) to appropriately interact not only with family, friends, teachers, and teammates, but address unique social situations and challenges that are age-appropriate.
18th annual Kammy's Kause aims to raise thousands for rare chromosome disorder
The 18th annual Kammy’s Kause is taking over Fortville’s Landmark Park this weekend. The event is in honor of Kammy Hiner, a young woman with a rare chromosome disorder.
Golf tournament honors Logansport Marine killed in action
Next month, Logansport native and Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez will be honored through a memorial golf tournament with a focus on raising money for Marine Corps scholarships.
University of Indianapolis
University Announces 2022 Faculty & Staff Achievement Award Winners
Today at the Faculty-Staff Institute, University leadership announced the recipients of this year’s Faculty and Staff Achievement Awards. The following faculty and staff were honored for their achievements and successes from the 2021-22 academic year:. The Peters Good Neighbor Award. The Peters Good Neighbor Award honors Hobart and Ella...
Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Indiana Native Guard Sydney Parrish
We resume our series where we introduce to you the new faces of Indiana women's basketball. Junior guard Sydney Parrish hails from Fishers, Ind. but found a basketball home in Oregon for two seasons before transferring to Indiana earlier this year.
wfyi.org
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring
Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
95.3 MNC
IUPUI split may bring more out-of-state workers to Indiana
You may have heard about the plan to split IUPUI in Indianapolis and establish Indiana University Indianapolis. That split may not only result in more biomedical research happening in Indiana, but in bringing in people from out of state to live and work in Indiana. “For us, this is talent....
Fox 59
Monumental weekend of events in Indy
It’s going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There’s a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events. For more information, click here.
University of Indianapolis
#4 Men's Soccer Collects Draw Against #15 Lake Erie to Open Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4-ranked University of Indianapolis men's soccer team opened the 2022 season with a draw against No. 15 Lake Erie on Thursday night in Columbus. In just the third minute of action, the Hounds found the back of the net to open the new season. Returning as a key piece from a year ago, Seth Ward met the ball and placed it in the bottom right of the goal off an assist from Bryan Moreira. A little later in the half at the 25th minute, Montana State Billings transfer Ibo Yilmaz was fouled near the net and eventually executed a penalty kick to put UIndy up by a pair heading into the halftime locker room.
Documentary on life of Pike Township grad premieres Saturday at Newfields
INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township graduate is here to change your idea of what it means to live with a disability. "The Masterpiece" - a short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields. The movie is free and open to the public. The screening starts at 3 p.m., preceded by a red carpet event at 2 p.m.
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools launches inquiry into “Defund the Police?” poster incident
Hamilton Southeastern Schools announced Aug. 26 that Supt. Yvonne Stoles has selected local attorney Daniel E. Henke to lead an independent inquiry into a recent incident at Fishers High School involving a student assignment. When younger brother of fallen Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz returned to classes as a...
Football Friday Night: August 26th
INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg […]
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s home opener against Ball State moved to practice field with earlier kickoff
The time and location of the Indiana women’s soccer home opener against Ball State University has been changed due to poor field conditions at Jerry Yeagley Field. The match is two hours earlier at 6 p.m. and will now be played at the practice field adjacent to Bill Armstrong Stadium.
Indianapolis Recorder
Indy Jazz Fest honors traditions of jazz while celebrating new legacies
Indy Jazz Fest will return to Garfield Park for a two-day outdoor festival Oct. 1-2. The festival will feature Grammy award-winning and local artists starting with the Naptown Sound Kick-Off Celebration on Sept. 30 at the Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave. The VIP event will feature more than 25 local artists performing micro-sets that consist of two or three songs, said Rob Dixon, musician and longtime artistic director for the festival.
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
WTHR
Greenwood student killed 'could have changed a generation'
John Doran talked to Temario's mentor. He says the teen was going to be a change-agent for his generation.
AdWeek
Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name
Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
United States Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair next Tuesday
On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis.
Inside Indiana Business
‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand
Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
