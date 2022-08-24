In 1969, German photographer Ursula Schulz-Dornburg captured a Dutch utopian playground designed for den-building and adventure – and in hope of a better future. The German photographer Ursula Schulz-Dornburg took this picture at an adventure playground called Jongensland (“Boysland”) in Amsterdam in 1969. The site, which had been created just after the war, could only be reached by crossing a canal on a boat. In it, children – boys and girls, despite the name – were encouraged, or at liberty, to make days of adventure, building campfires and using scrap building materials to knock together dens and sheds.

