COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4-ranked University of Indianapolis men's soccer team opened the 2022 season with a draw against No. 15 Lake Erie on Thursday night in Columbus. In just the third minute of action, the Hounds found the back of the net to open the new season. Returning as a key piece from a year ago, Seth Ward met the ball and placed it in the bottom right of the goal off an assist from Bryan Moreira. A little later in the half at the 25th minute, Montana State Billings transfer Ibo Yilmaz was fouled near the net and eventually executed a penalty kick to put UIndy up by a pair heading into the halftime locker room.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO