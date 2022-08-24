Read full article on original website
Trio faces trial in Miami over digital currency-related bank fraud
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has arrested three Miami men who were allegedly involved in a scheme to steal over $4 million in digital assets from an undisclosed exchange and banks in America. The trio, identified as Esteban Cabrera Da Corte, 34, Luis Hernandez Gonzalez, 23, and Asdrubal...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case
MIAMI - A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate and said it was her "preliminary intent" to appoint a special master in the case. The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she's inclined to grant a request from Trump's lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege. The judge scheduled a...
Kraken’s Jesse Powell slams Tornado Cash takedown as ‘unconstitutional’
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell slammed the recent U.S. Treasury sanctions on Tornado Cash as “unconstitutional” and said the takedown of the project’s GitHub was “not necessary” in a recent interview with Bloomberg. The outspoken exchange boss said “people have a right to financial privacy” and...
Voyager gets bankruptcy court approval to pay out $1.6M in employee bonuses
Voyager Digital Ltd has received approval to pay $1.6 million in bonuses to 34 employees considered critical to the bankrupt digital assets lenders’ future. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles gave the approval following a hearing. According to a Bloomberg report, the approval will also allow for the non-disclosure of...
Central banks will fail to tame inflation without better fiscal policy, study says
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - Central banks will fail to control inflation and could even push price growth higher unless governments start playing their part with more prudent budget policies, according to a study presented to policymakers at the Jackson Hole conference in the United States.
Coinbase failed to protect user assets, new class action lawsuit claims
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is facing a class action lawsuit for the umpteenth time, this time being accused of failing to protect user assets and causing them financial harm by denying them access to their accounts. The new lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Georgia by George Kattula, a...
Levy on digital asset airdrops sought in South Korea
South Korea’s Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MOSF) has clarified that digital assets obtained by way of airdrops are subject to the Inheritance and Gift Tax Act. This tax regime requires recipients of gifts, donations, and inheritance with economic value to pay between 10% to 50% levy on their windfall.
