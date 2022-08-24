Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
FWP plans open houses for fishing regulation proposals
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host multiple open houses regarding fishing regulation proposals. Anglers will have several opportunities to comment on proposals for the 2023-24 regulation booklet. Those proposals can be viewed here. Meetings are scheduled on the following dates:. Statewide Zoom: Sept. 13, 6...
NBCMontana
UM historian to lead walk-and-talk to Mullan statue
MISSOULA, Mont. — Milltown State Park and the Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum will sponsor "Mullan Monuments: History and Memory" this Sunday with historian Leif Frederickson. Frederickson will revisit the era of John Mullan before World War I, while leading a 1-mile roundtrip walk with his students in...
Your Chance to Own a Missoula County Eyesore in IRS Auction
On your trek to Missoula on Highway 93, across from the Subway and the stoplight from the gas station, you might have noticed the run-down buildings and changing collection of "stuff" from hot tubs to stripped motorhomes. The old Kings Hat Cafe and the building in front of it on the corner of Glacier Drive and Highway 93 will be sold at Public Auction in Missoula on September 13th, 2022.
montanarightnow.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to consider commercial use cap on Madison River
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will make a decision today on whether to postpone enforcing the commercial use cap on the popular Madison River. The state is trying to resolve conflicts on its most popular and crowded river. The Madison goes through Yellowstone National Park.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Votes to Approve Controversial Pheasant Stocking Program
The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park (FWP) Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to approve a controversial new pheasant stocking operation for select public lands in the state. The vote occurred during the commission’s regular meeting in Helena this morning and capped months of heated debate between hunters and FWP officials about whether or not the state should be putting pen-raised roosters onto state-owned properties.
NBCMontana
FWP extends implementation dates on the commercial use caps on Madison River
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will extend implementation dates on the commercial use cap on the Madison River. Enforcement is now postponed until next year. The goal is not just address the Madison, but tackle other popular rivers across the state.
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
NBCMontana
Montana VA Health Care System chief of staff resigns
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials with the Montana VA Health Care System confirm Chief of Staff Dr. J.P. Maganito has resigned. They say he tendered his resignation in July for personal reasons, effective this Friday. Maganito was named chief of staff in July 2019. He previously worked for the Montana...
Bear activity on the rise in Flathead County's urban settings
With fall quickly approaching, bears are starting to make their way down from the mountains into more urban settings in Northwest Montana as they look for food sources before hibernation.
NBCMontana
Apartment residents notified about Missoula structure fire hours later
MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents of a Missoula apartment building are wondering why it took so long to learn about the fire on Thursday that destroyed multiple vehicles and damaged apartment buildings. The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. off Whitaker Drive. Fire officials said the fire originated in...
NBCMontana
City approves new cable franchise in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — TDS telecommunications has been approved to operate in the greater Missoula area competing with the city’s current and only cable provider in Charter. There has not been another option since 2003, it was noted that a lot has changed in the past 20 years when it comes to TV and internet consumption.
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art
A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Considers Enabling Workforce Housing Developments
The City of Kalispell is considering amending the downtown renewal plan to include workforce housing in two districts that would allow developers to apply for tax increment financing (TIF), which councilors examined at a Aug. 22 work session. Families with household incomes between 80% and 120% of the area median...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
Former Missoula County Sheriff Michael McMeekin passes away
Mike McMeekin -- who served as Missoula County Sheriff from 2002 until 2010 -- has passed away at the age of 74/
NBCMontana
List of Missoula mayoral applicants released
MISSOULA, Mont. — The application period for the Missoula mayor position closed Friday at noon, and city officials just released a list of applicants. The next mayor will be selected from a pool of 18 candidates:. Brandi Atanasoff. Fred Rice. Giles Thelen. Jacob Elder. Jordan Hess. Ken Grinde. Logan...
