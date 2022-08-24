ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

Low water levels at Lake Truxtun leaves several dead fish exposed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — For months, water levels have been getting lower and lower at Lake Truxtun in northwest Bakersfield and that's bringing in a new problem, several dead, smelly fish exposed. Before that water seemingly disappeared from the lake, it attracted fishers from all over. Now, with the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the week: 8/25

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rose from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rose or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Kern County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Now

Cornerstone Bakery sells cookies to commemorate fallen KCSO K-9, Hannes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Employees at Cornerstone Bakery have been busy baking and decorating cookies to commemorate the fallen Kern County Sheriff deputy K-9 Hannes. K-9 Hannes began his watch with the Kern County Sheriff's Office on April 24, 2021, and died Thursday while responding to a shooting in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Local women give back to community, helping students

Bakersfield, CA — Mother daughter duo Darlene Denison and Danielle Plotner teamed up and helped 140 students get ready for the new school year. The women, with the help of others and the community, were able to provide 50 back to school supply kits and backpacks to the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Certified Healthy' restaurant options in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Certified Healthy” is a program that is committed to empowering Kern County residents with the awareness needed to make healthy decisions when dining out at restaurants. There are ten nutrition criteria that are taken into consideration for this program and emphasize sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items. Because Kern County is severely affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, there are major diet improvements that are crucial in combating these issues.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP warns residents of freeway scam involving man asking for assistance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield is warning drivers and residents of a scam happening on Kern County freeways. This past week, the CHP Bakersfield office said it received calls from drivers in Kern County on freeways reporting a man that was stepping in front of their vehicles, waving them down to stop. After drivers stop to assist the man, he told drivers that he was out of gas and needed help. Then, the man attempted to sell the good Samaritans jewelry or asked for gas money to get back home out of state, said CHP in a press release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO warns residents about phone scams

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam targeting residents. KCSO said that people are reporting phone calls with a call back number from the sheriff's office public phone number (661)391-7500. The sheriff's office also said that some reports had...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

City of Bakersfield Job Fair August 26

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield will be holding a job fair on Friday, August 26th. The City says that candidates can learn more and apply for more than 200 positions throughout the city. The event will be at the Bakersfield Community House at Mill Creek Park,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

