BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield is warning drivers and residents of a scam happening on Kern County freeways. This past week, the CHP Bakersfield office said it received calls from drivers in Kern County on freeways reporting a man that was stepping in front of their vehicles, waving them down to stop. After drivers stop to assist the man, he told drivers that he was out of gas and needed help. Then, the man attempted to sell the good Samaritans jewelry or asked for gas money to get back home out of state, said CHP in a press release.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO