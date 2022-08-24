Read full article on original website
New ipad keeps going bright.
Just bought a new ipad air 5th gen and for some reason keeps going bright without me changing the brightness. I have True Tone turned off so how can i stop it turning up and down the brightness?
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3 (Amazon Prime)
Anyone else seen the first episode of the new season? I'll keep my views spoiler-free as I'm guessing not many have watched it yet. I still love everything about this show. The end. Posts: 33,736. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 26/08/22 - 21:17 #2. Wasn't aware it has started. Thanks for...
Strange thing happened when recording a German TV programme
I have a Technomate 5402 Mk3 and often record programmes onto an external hard drive. When the programme is of UK origin, some German channels broadcast from Astra 1 sometimes offer the choice of German or English audio. Yesterday I recorded Agatha Raisin being broadcast on ZDF Neo. During the recording I often take a quick look to check that the recording is taking place. To my surprise, all of the available audio channels were in German. Nevertheless I allowed the recording to finish, with the intention of deleting it this morning. But to my surprise, the recording has English audio. This has never happened before and I am puzzled.
Duplicate content on various streaming services.
Most online streaming services show about 90% of the same films and shows, they usually only have a few programmes which are specific to them so, if you don’t use it regularly, cancel it. Taken from an article making suggestions on how to cut costs during the financial crisis.
EE - Clair Norris
I’ve got caught up with this weeks episodes after a few weeks away from the show and I honestly think Clair Norris was fantastic this week as Bernie in the scenes at the doctors. The character has been quite overlooked often but I was really impressed with her this week.
Gotham knights release date changed
I have preordered the new gotham knights game for my ps5 . The game was originally due out on the 25th of October but the relase date has recently been changed to October the 21st . It is still showing up as to be downloaded after the new release date . And in the ps store it is also still saying the 25th. I have no experience in preordering a game digitally. Can anyone explain if the date will change. Thank you .
Using DVD-RAM in Sony RDR-HXD870
I have some unused Panasonic DVD-RAM discs (non-cartridge). When I tried to dub from the HDD I could get no further than the message "Please insert a recordable disc". The Sony's manual lists DVD-RAM as a playable disc "containing MP3 audio tracks or DivX video files". Do I need to...
Odeon Scream Unseen on 5th September.
Quite excited for this! 3 years and 3 days since the last one.. but it will be my first!. For those unfamiliar with the concept Screen Unseen and Scream Unseen are special screenings where you see an unreleased (unseen) film without being told what it is going to be! They post clues on social media for people to guess.
50 biggest clubs in the UK
Couple years old.but definitely gets some interesting debates going. A couple of years is an age in football so nothing to discuss. Exactly.. just posted to provoke. If up to date then worth looking at for debate if people have the time and interest. Exactly.. just posted to provoke. If...
Corrie Discussion Friday August 26th 8pm : Double Trouble
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Kelly and Aadi meet up with Ellie in a hotel bar and take part in the Mr & Mrs Quiz. They fail to answer the questions correctly, but when Aadi reveals that they belong together, Ellie reckons the readers are going to love them.
How to watch See season 3
The brutal post-apocalyptic sci-fi series See has been one of Apple TV+'s originals bringing attention to the growing streaming service, and the good news for fans is that See season 3 has now premiered on the platform. Dubbed 'The Final Chapter', season 3 looks to bring an epic conclusion to...
Hisense tvs, any good?
Hi, I am looking to replace an old Samsung 32" with a new 43" smart tv. Has anyone got experience of Hisense tv's? Are they any good? I'm not looking for anything bigger than a 43 inch screen. Hisense are one of the cheap brands, not really been about long...
ED: Quick, have a guess before.........
.....it happens! Mack apparently has a fling with someone in the village, who on earth could it be? Belle's too close ( but that's never stopped any of them before😂) cant see Priya sneaking about, maybe Kerry if she finds out about Al, not a lot to choose from!
Nintendo and Microsoft respond to PlayStation 5 price increase
Sony announced this week that the PlayStation 5 console price would increase in most territories around the world, going up by £30 for the disc model and £40 for the disc-free version. The tech giant has stated that this is down to inflation and the rising cost of......
