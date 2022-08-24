The City of Noblesville played host to its annual White River Clean Up program on Friday with efforts to beautify the amenity’s water and neighboring land. This is the 28th year the city has led a conservation project of the waterway. The White River Alliance, in cooperation with White River Canoe Company, offered canoes and kayaks to interested volunteers. After being launched from Rusty Oar, groups removed trash from the waterway as they enjoyed their time on the river. The annual clean-up brings awareness of the river and will hopefully positively impact everyone’s commitment to protecting it for the future.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO