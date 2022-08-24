Leon Edwards is the new welterweight king, and he has no shortage of possible opponents he’s interested in for his first defense. At UFC 278, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history, knocking out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round to claim the UFC welterweight title. Now, as the champion, the world is Edwards’ oyster, and so as far as what comes next, he the main thing “Rocky” is concerned about is not who is his first title defense comes against, but where it takes place.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO