Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling
MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship. In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling. Ferea captured the title with a...
MMA Fighting
ONE Championship weigh-in video: Adriano Moraes fails initial hydration test ahead of Demetrious Johnson rematch
Adriano Moraes’ latest title defense has hit a snag. The reigning ONE Championship flyweight (135-pound) champion is scheduled to defend his title for a second time against former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Friday in Singapore, however he failed his hydration test at Thursday’s official weigh-ins and the bout is not yet locked in.
MMA Fighting
Why the Rockhold vs Costa fight was so Important
In recent times we’ve witnessed a new wave of young fighters take on the UFC gauntlet. From Arman Tsarukyan cracking the upper echelon of the Lightweight division at just 25, to Muhammad Mokaev taking on the world at age 21. This new wave of fighters has proven to be more technically-driven and well-rounded than their predecessors, even at a younger age. Gone are the days of Miletich scrappers and Pit-Fighting heavyweights. It’s this new balanced approach based on technical precision, and disciplined fighting, that often produces wins in this sport. However, Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa reminded us what it means to win a fight.
MMA Fighting
Adriano Moraes gives first comments after brutal knockout loss to Demetrious Johnson, calls for trilogy fight
Adriano Moraes wants to settle the series for good. The now former ONE Championship flyweight titleholder suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Demetrious Johnson on Friday night, losing his belt via a spectacular fourth-round knockout by the future UFC Hall of Famer to cap off ONE’s broadcast debut on Amazon Prime. The performance was pure revenge for Johnson — after Moraes became the first man to even knock out “Mighty Mouse” with his knee KO in their April 2021 first meeting, Johnson returned the favor with a highlight-reel knee knockout of his own.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards welcomes Nate Diaz rematch if Diaz beats Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279
Leon Edwards is the new welterweight king, and he has no shortage of possible opponents he’s interested in for his first defense. At UFC 278, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history, knocking out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round to claim the UFC welterweight title. Now, as the champion, the world is Edwards’ oyster, and so as far as what comes next, he the main thing “Rocky” is concerned about is not who is his first title defense comes against, but where it takes place.
MMA Fighting
Taylor Starling explains incident snatching belt from Christine Ferea: ‘I’m not scared of her’
Taylor Starling is not intimidated by current BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea, as she showed a few months back. Starling challenges Ferea for the title in the main event of Saturday’s BKFC 28 event in the challenger’s hometown Albuquerque, N.M. Before the fight was officially announced, Starling made...
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa undergoes surgery for broken hand, eyes January return to the UFC
Paulo Costa fractured his right hand during his 15-minute clash with Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 this past Saturday in Salt Lake City and has already went under the knife to fix the damage. The Brazilian middleweight revealed on his YouTube channel that he underwent surgery Thursday and it was...
MMA Fighting
DAMN! They Were Good: Debating Daniel Cormier’s place in the all-time MMA pantheon
DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and this episode, we are covering the career of UFC Hall of Famer and two-time Olympian, Daniel Cormier. Cormier entered MMA after a distinguished freestyle wrestling career and had almost immediate success, winning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 official after Moraes passes hydration test
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 is on. The headlining flyweight (135-pound) championship bout of Friday’s One on Prime Video 1 event in Singapore became official after Moraes passed a hydration test and successfully made weight for his rematch with Johnson. Moraes failed his initial hydration test at Thursday’s...
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
MMA Fighting
Video: Slim Albaher sends FaZe Temperrr through the ropes with knockout at KSI boxing event
Slim Albaher lived up to his “The Hitman” moniker on Saturday night. Albaher fought fellow influencer FaZe Temperrr in the co-main event of KSI: 2 Fights, 1 Night event in London, and the YouTuber and boxer delivered one of the best highlights of the evening, knocking Temperrr out and through the ropes in the second round with a devastating right hook to claim the ICB light heavyweight world championship, a influencer boxing title.
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: UFC 278 fallout, Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and the 3 funniest moments in MMA history
Wow. This is weird. A weekend without major MMA happening (sorry, ONE Championship) doesn’t come around all that often. But coming on the heels of UFC 278, there is still a ton to talk about, so this week I’m trying to answer as many questions as possible. Buckle up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Angela Hill to fight Emily Ducote at Dec. 3 UFC event
Angela Hill is staying busy as usual. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Hill (14-12) is set to fight Emily Ducote (12-6) in a strawweight bout at the UFC’s upcoming Dec. 3 event, with a location still to be finalized.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights from their showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. KSI vs. Pineda took place Aug. 27 at the 02 Arena in London, England. KSI (3-0) and Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-6) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul: KSI is a ‘smart man’ for not calling him out, teases huge fight announcement coming
Jake Paul actually commended KSI after his two wins on Saturday, but it had nothing to do with the performances. After watching his fellow YouTube star and social influencer score a pair of knockouts in the same night, Paul listened as KSI called out several potential opponents but his name was not among them.
MMA Fighting
Din Thomas defends analysis before Leon Edwards’ shocking KO — and why it helped create ‘memorable moment’
Din Thomas has taken some heat for his analysis prior to Leon Edwards’ crowning moment at UFC 278, and he stands by his words. Thomas served as a fourth voice during the main event between Edwards and Kamaru Usman at this past Saturday’s card in Salt Lake City, where Edwards landed a shocking last-minute head-kick KO to win the title in the fifth round. During the final round of a fight that saw Usman up 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards, the booth went to Thomas to give his thoughts on what was happening with the now-welterweight champion.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of ONE Championship’s Amazon Prime debut, courtesy of ONE Championship. Johnson vs. Moraes took place August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (31-4-1) sought revenge against ONE champion Adriano Moraes (20-4) following a second-round knockout loss in their April 2021 first meeting. The fight aired live on Amazon Prime.
MMA Fighting
Mike Perry includes Jon Jones on hit list topped by Jake Paul
Mike Perry’s face is still swollen from his sudden-death win over Michael “Venom” Page at BKFC 27, and in his words, he now aims to “eat bullets” against a hit list that includes Jake Paul, Oleksandr Usyk, Mike Tyson, KSI and Jon Jones. Perry has...
MMA Fighting
Video: Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo have FaceTime celebration after massive ONE Championship knockout
Demetrious Johnson made sure to pay respects to one of his greatest rivals after scoring one of the biggest wins of his career at ONE on Prime Video 1. “Mighty Mouse” added another flyweight title belt to his illustrious collection when he scored a spectacular fourth-round knockout of Adriano Moraes on Friday in Singapore, avenging an April 2021 loss to Moraes. Shortly after, Johnson made a FaceTime call to former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, a moment that Cejudo shared on social media.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya declares Yoel Romero fight as lowest point in MMA career
Israel Adesanya found out the hard way that they can’t all be barnburners. Entering the UFC with a perfect 11-0 record in Feb. 2018, “The Last Stylebender” quickly started leaving a mark on the division as a striker to be taken seriously. Racking up win after win in a timely fashion, it wasn’t long before Adesanya was facing his idol Anderson Silva in a home game and progressing to put on some thrilling performances.
Comments / 0