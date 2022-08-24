Read full article on original website
Related
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try a flight of organic loose leaf tea at this new Grand Blanc business
GRAND BLANC, MI -- This Grand Blanc couple is responsible for bringing a new drinking option to Genesee County. Scott and Tabbitha Poehner, owners of Tea Bee at 11356 Seward St. in Grand Blanc, opened the area’s first loose leaf tea business earlier this year.
DNR temporarily closing Saginaw River boat launch for improvement project
BAY CITY, MI - Anglers and boaters looking to head out on the Saginaw Bay this fall will need to make alternative plans due to an improvement project that will temporarily close a popular boat launch in Bay County. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that the Saginaw River...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lolobee’s Vietnamese iced coffee is sweet and creamy
BAY CITY, MI — Lolobee’s Lounge, a late-night coffee and tea lounge in Bay City, offers a Vietnamese iced coffee customers love. “Our most popular menu item is problem the Vietnamese iced coffee,” said Lauren Williams, who owns the business with her boyfriend, Benjamin Paul. Made with...
See 30-plus photos of Teddy Bear Run participants at 2022 Crim
FLINT, MI -- A wave of orange washed down downtown Flint in a youthful final race to conclude the 2022 Crim Festival of Races on Saturday. The runners, ages 12 and younger, clad in orange race shirts, laughed and yelled as they sprinted, ran, walked or got carried in this year’s Teddy Bear Trot.
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
Fish dying in droves in Ionia County creek
The creek's picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Magnet fishermen discover possible land mine in Flint River
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men magnet fishing made quite a discovery on Sunday when they found what's thought to be a M15 landmine at the bottom of the Flint River near Rotary Park in Lapeer.According to a press release by Lapeer Police, the men were fishing around 8 p.m. when they saw the device. They quickly contacted police, who secured the scene and evacuated the park.The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was brought in to investigate and they found no explosive materials inside the device. The area was cleared and the park reopened around 11 p.m.The M15 landmine is a circular device that the United States first deployed during the Korean War.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
WNEM
Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
review-mag.com
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability
One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Runners dressed as Care Bears bring positivity to Crim races in Flint
FLINT, MI -- It was 7:30 a.m. in downtown Flint, just moments before the third wave of runners took off in the HAP Crim Festival of Races 10-mile event. Most runners were stretching, setting their playlists, tying their shoes and finishing up any last-minute preparations at the starting line. However,...
abc12.com
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Bridgeport woman
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a Bridgeport woman who was last seen in the Detroit area more than a week ago. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog left the Bridgeport area on Aug. 8. Investigators believe she was in the Detroit area on Aug. 18, but there is no trace of her after that.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw
More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Citizen finds dead elderly woman along side of road in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a local resident found an elderly woman dead on the edge of a roadway that appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle. Troopers are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened early Thursday morning on Weidman Road...
GoFundMe started for Bay County family who lost father, home in recent fire
BAY COUNTY, MI — Friends of a Bay County family who lost a father and husband and their home in a recent fire have started a GoFundMe campaign to help them rebuild. Zachary O. Klumpp, 41, died during a fire at his family’s house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township the night of Monday, Aug. 22.
Sloan Museum of Discovery, Longway Planetarium will have free entry Labor Day Weekend
FLINT, MI -- Admission to the Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium will be free for Genesee and Shiawassee County residents on Labor Day Weekend and the first weekend in November. Thanks to the 100th anniversary of the United Way of Genesee County, admission will be free at both...
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
Winner of 10-mile race now ‘inaugurated as Michigander’ in first Crim
FLINT, MI -- The 25-year-old distance runner who won the 10-mile Crim in downtown Flint this morning says he’s now officially a “Michigander.”. Daniel Soto is originally from Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Michigan to run with the Hanson’s Running Team based in Rochester Hills after graduating from the University of Iowa, where he ran track and field.
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0