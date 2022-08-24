Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Pixel Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro: The battle of the best earbuds
Samsung, Google, and Apple compete on many different fronts every single day. But more recently, the three tech giants have become competitors with one another when it comes to high-end wireless earbuds. Samsung's latest entry is the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, while Google joined in on the fun with the...
ZDNet
Google opens up its experimental AI chatbot for public testing
Google has opened up its AI Test Kitchen mobile app to give everyone some constrained hands-on experience with its latest advances in AI, like its conversational model LaMDA. Google announced AI Test Kitchen in May, along with the second version of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), and is now letting the public test parts of what it believes is the future of human-computer interaction.
ZDNet
Windows 11 preview makes Windows Terminal the command-line default
Microsoft is making good on its plan to make Windows Terminal the default Windows 11 command-line option. Microsoft announced the plan for Windows Terminal in December and is now doing it in the Windows 11 preview build 25188 for the Dev Channel. Windows Terminal replaces the Console Host. Microsoft began...
ZDNet
How to install the free MS Office alternative, LibreOffice, on macOS
Although I rely heavily on Google Docs, it's not the only office suite I use. There are many times throughout the day when I have to depend on a locally installed office suite to do specific things. One such instance is when I am collaborating with editors who are using MS Office, and the document cannot be trusted to go through the Google Drive reformatting from .docx to the Google format and back again. In those situations, I depend on an open-source, free office suite, named LibreOffice.
ZDNet
Download these white noise apps before your next trip and thank us later
When the day comes to an end and you finally crawl into bed, it is not always so easy to shed the pressures of the day and find sleep. Noise machines have grown in popularity over the years due to people wanting to precisely control the ambient sounds around them in order to sleep better. However, actual white noise machines can be difficult to travel with due to their size and power needs. As an alternative, there are now white noise apps that offer simple functionality and excellent performance.
ZDNet
HP's new desktop PC is all about creating studio-quality video
HP on Thursday introduced a new 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC with hardware and software designed to help users create, record and share studio-quality video. The new device supports capabilities like dual video streaming and camera switching, which allows you to show yourself and your work at the same time. "We're...
ZDNet
How to use confidential mode in Gmail to protect sensitive information
Gmail is used by millions of people around the globe. As of July, 28.13% of people use Gmail as their primary email client. I count myself in that number (only Gmail is far from being the only account I use) and actually depend on Gmail for work-related communication. Regularly, I...
ZDNet
How to check the Privacy Report for website tracking in Safari
Quick… how rampant are trackers on the sites you visit? Do you know? Do you care to know? If you use the Safari browser on MacOS, you have everything you need to view that information built right into the browser. The tool in question is called the Privacy Report, and it's easy to access and use. With Privacy Report, you can see the reported domains as well as the sites that tracked you from those domains.
ZDNet
Ring is offering up to $85 off its security camera and video doorbell bundles
Security cameras have come a long way. They are no longer limited to VHS recording, poor night vision, or the expense being too much for the average household to bother with besides one or two motion-detecting lights in the garden and on the outside porch. Now, they feature motion detection...
ZDNet
Why these mini V-mount batteries are better than power banks for photographers and drone pilots
You can buy a power bank for a few bucks. And it might work. If you're lucky. Then you can buy a decent power bank from companies such as Anker or Zendure and get a product that'll cost you more money, but you know it's going to work, work well, and give you years of service.
ZDNet
Save $50 on a Fitbit smartwatch with these promo codes
Fall may be just around the corner, but now is not the time to let your fitness journey go to waste. A smartwatch can help you track your fitness goals, sleep goals, and more. If you are eyeing a smaller smartwatch, check out the Fitbit line. Right now, Wellbots has them on sale, and you can save up to $50 with special codes.
ZDNet
Gamers: The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset just hit its lowest price ever
Gamers who despise cords tangling their gaming rigs, take note of this deal. The HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset just dropped to its lowest price ever. You can score this headset at 31% off for only $139. The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset is a headset designed for PC gamers...
ZDNet
Save money and time with this discounted voice transcription tool
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's become common for many of us to deal with professional meetings and educational courses remotely, making it crucial to record audio, so important items don't get lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, the ensuing transcription process can be tedious and time-consuming unless you have the right tools.
ZDNet
New 'smart sock,' camera and app let you track your baby's sleep and heart rate in real time
If you are a new parent, you know how valuable keeping track of your baby's health is. From baby monitors to baby guards, as a new parent, you want to make sure your baby is thriving at all times. Today, Anker's baby brand eufy dropped the eufy S340 Smart Sock, an innovative product that can give you new tools for tracking your baby's wellness.
ZDNet
Microsoft to drop its Kaizala group-messaging service in 2023
Microsoft launched its Kaizala group-messaging service in 2018. In subsequent months, officials positioned the service as being specifically for frontline workers. Since then, I've heard from a number of customers who were confused about the differences between Kaizala and Teams. It looks like Microsoft has heard -- and is now heeding -- similar feedback.
ZDNet
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) review: Top-quality 15.6-inch laptop gets an incremental upgrade
Dell's premium XPS range regularly features in lists of best laptops, and every year sees updates to key models. There are three screen sizes to select from, with the XPS 15 (2022) sitting in between 13-inch and 17-inch devices. It would appear, at first glance, to be the Goldilocks of the XPS world -- not too small, not too large, not too light, not too heavy. But is it really 'just right'?
ZDNet
Microsoft's controversial productivity-tracking tool is back -- with some key changes
Microsoft is taking another shot at giving managers a tool to measure user productivity with a new tool called Adoption Score that replaces its controversial Productivity Score dashboard. This time it's promising to ensure "user-level privacy". It's been two years since privacy advocates branded Microsoft's Productivity Score dashboard a "full-fledged...
ZDNet
This Panasonic full frame mirrorless camera deal includes free 85mm lens, savings of at least $300
If you're on the hunt for a new camera ahead of Labor Day, both B&H and Amazon are offering a Panasonic Lumix full-frame mirrorless camera for a discount, with an S Series 85mm lens thrown in. Normally, you could expect to pay the better part of $2000 alone for the...
ZDNet
Amazon tries a new way to excite you about cybersecurity (it's called laughter)
It's easy to blame tech companies for the world's parlous state. It's somewhat accurate, too. But it's even easier to abdicate responsibility when it's humans' own laziness and casual greed that has greatly contributed to the basic lack of security online. How, though, can you get people to care? You...
ZDNet
Microsoft continues its push to get more of its own services hosted on Azure. And Kubernetes is key
Microsoft still has not completed its 10-year-plus goal of moving all of its Microsoft 365 services to run on Azure. But a company-produced case study published earlier this month provided a glimpse into how Microsoft is going about this task. I've been keeping tabs for years on Microsoft's work to...
