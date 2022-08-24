Quick… how rampant are trackers on the sites you visit? Do you know? Do you care to know? If you use the Safari browser on MacOS, you have everything you need to view that information built right into the browser. The tool in question is called the Privacy Report, and it's easy to access and use. With Privacy Report, you can see the reported domains as well as the sites that tracked you from those domains.

