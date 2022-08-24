ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Google opens up its experimental AI chatbot for public testing

Google has opened up its AI Test Kitchen mobile app to give everyone some constrained hands-on experience with its latest advances in AI, like its conversational model LaMDA. Google announced AI Test Kitchen in May, along with the second version of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), and is now letting the public test parts of what it believes is the future of human-computer interaction.
ZDNet

Windows 11 preview makes Windows Terminal the command-line default

Microsoft is making good on its plan to make Windows Terminal the default Windows 11 command-line option. Microsoft announced the plan for Windows Terminal in December and is now doing it in the Windows 11 preview build 25188 for the Dev Channel. Windows Terminal replaces the Console Host. Microsoft began...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

How to install the free MS Office alternative, LibreOffice, on macOS

Although I rely heavily on Google Docs, it's not the only office suite I use. There are many times throughout the day when I have to depend on a locally installed office suite to do specific things. One such instance is when I am collaborating with editors who are using MS Office, and the document cannot be trusted to go through the Google Drive reformatting from .docx to the Google format and back again. In those situations, I depend on an open-source, free office suite, named LibreOffice.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Google Pixel#Google Drive
ZDNet

Download these white noise apps before your next trip and thank us later

When the day comes to an end and you finally crawl into bed, it is not always so easy to shed the pressures of the day and find sleep. Noise machines have grown in popularity over the years due to people wanting to precisely control the ambient sounds around them in order to sleep better. However, actual white noise machines can be difficult to travel with due to their size and power needs. As an alternative, there are now white noise apps that offer simple functionality and excellent performance.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

HP's new desktop PC is all about creating studio-quality video

HP on Thursday introduced a new 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC with hardware and software designed to help users create, record and share studio-quality video. The new device supports capabilities like dual video streaming and camera switching, which allows you to show yourself and your work at the same time. "We're...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

How to use confidential mode in Gmail to protect sensitive information

Gmail is used by millions of people around the globe. As of July, 28.13% of people use Gmail as their primary email client. I count myself in that number (only Gmail is far from being the only account I use) and actually depend on Gmail for work-related communication. Regularly, I...
INTERNET
ZDNet

How to check the Privacy Report for website tracking in Safari

Quick… how rampant are trackers on the sites you visit? Do you know? Do you care to know? If you use the Safari browser on MacOS, you have everything you need to view that information built right into the browser. The tool in question is called the Privacy Report, and it's easy to access and use. With Privacy Report, you can see the reported domains as well as the sites that tracked you from those domains.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
ZDNet

Save $50 on a Fitbit smartwatch with these promo codes

Fall may be just around the corner, but now is not the time to let your fitness journey go to waste. A smartwatch can help you track your fitness goals, sleep goals, and more. If you are eyeing a smaller smartwatch, check out the Fitbit line. Right now, Wellbots has them on sale, and you can save up to $50 with special codes.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Save money and time with this discounted voice transcription tool

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's become common for many of us to deal with professional meetings and educational courses remotely, making it crucial to record audio, so important items don't get lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, the ensuing transcription process can be tedious and time-consuming unless you have the right tools.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Microsoft to drop its Kaizala group-messaging service in 2023

Microsoft launched its Kaizala group-messaging service in 2018. In subsequent months, officials positioned the service as being specifically for frontline workers. Since then, I've heard from a number of customers who were confused about the differences between Kaizala and Teams. It looks like Microsoft has heard -- and is now heeding -- similar feedback.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) review: Top-quality 15.6-inch laptop gets an incremental upgrade

Dell's premium XPS range regularly features in lists of best laptops, and every year sees updates to key models. There are three screen sizes to select from, with the XPS 15 (2022) sitting in between 13-inch and 17-inch devices. It would appear, at first glance, to be the Goldilocks of the XPS world -- not too small, not too large, not too light, not too heavy. But is it really 'just right'?
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Microsoft's controversial productivity-tracking tool is back -- with some key changes

Microsoft is taking another shot at giving managers a tool to measure user productivity with a new tool called Adoption Score that replaces its controversial Productivity Score dashboard. This time it's promising to ensure "user-level privacy". It's been two years since privacy advocates branded Microsoft's Productivity Score dashboard a "full-fledged...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy