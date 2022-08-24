Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Save $50 on a Fitbit smartwatch with these promo codes
Fall may be just around the corner, but now is not the time to let your fitness journey go to waste. A smartwatch can help you track your fitness goals, sleep goals, and more. If you are eyeing a smaller smartwatch, check out the Fitbit line. Right now, Wellbots has them on sale, and you can save up to $50 with special codes.
ZDNet
Save money and time with this discounted voice transcription tool
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's become common for many of us to deal with professional meetings and educational courses remotely, making it crucial to record audio, so important items don't get lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, the ensuing transcription process can be tedious and time-consuming unless you have the right tools.
ZDNet
Save up to $400 on Microsoft laptops, tablets in back to school sale
You can save up to $400 on a range of tablets and laptops in Microsoft's back-to-school sale. Running until September 11, the Redmond giant is offering discounts on budget tablets to future-proof laptops, headsets, gaming accessories, and everything in between. As summer draws to a close and parents or guardians...
ZDNet
Samsung develops 'reinvented toilet' with Gates Foundation
Samsung said on Thursday that it has developed a new toilet that recycles and safely disposes of human waste in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The South Korean tech giant was responding to the foundation's Reinvent the Toilet Challenge that started in 2011, which aims to develop cost-effective toilets that can deliver inclusive sanitation services without the need for sewage treatment systems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Want an X-Chair for your office? The X-1 Flex Mesh Task Chair is $100 off
Finding a great office desk chair -- or even a gaming chair -- can be very tricky, especially when you're trying to manage unexpected surprises like back pain or wrist pain. Personally, I've used the X-Chair line for a few years now. The foam has not only held up over the years and provided the support I need for my back, but it's also fully adjustable. More important, though, while this chair can be pricey, it's on sale right now for $789. You can score $100 off the mesh chair right now.
ZDNet
This Panasonic full frame mirrorless camera deal includes free 85mm lens, savings of at least $300
If you're on the hunt for a new camera ahead of Labor Day, both B&H and Amazon are offering a Panasonic Lumix full-frame mirrorless camera for a discount, with an S Series 85mm lens thrown in. Normally, you could expect to pay the better part of $2000 alone for the...
ZDNet
HP's new desktop PC is all about creating studio-quality video
HP on Thursday introduced a new 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC with hardware and software designed to help users create, record and share studio-quality video. The new device supports capabilities like dual video streaming and camera switching, which allows you to show yourself and your work at the same time. "We're...
ZDNet
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Pixel Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro: The battle of the best earbuds
Samsung, Google, and Apple compete on many different fronts every single day. But more recently, the three tech giants have become competitors with one another when it comes to high-end wireless earbuds. Samsung's latest entry is the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, while Google joined in on the fun with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Download these white noise apps before your next trip and thank us later
When the day comes to an end and you finally crawl into bed, it is not always so easy to shed the pressures of the day and find sleep. Noise machines have grown in popularity over the years due to people wanting to precisely control the ambient sounds around them in order to sleep better. However, actual white noise machines can be difficult to travel with due to their size and power needs. As an alternative, there are now white noise apps that offer simple functionality and excellent performance.
ZDNet
Why these mini V-mount batteries are better than power banks for photographers and drone pilots
You can buy a power bank for a few bucks. And it might work. If you're lucky. Then you can buy a decent power bank from companies such as Anker or Zendure and get a product that'll cost you more money, but you know it's going to work, work well, and give you years of service.
ZDNet
Gamers: The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset just hit its lowest price ever
Gamers who despise cords tangling their gaming rigs, take note of this deal. The HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset just dropped to its lowest price ever. You can score this headset at 31% off for only $139. The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset is a headset designed for PC gamers...
ZDNet
How to install the free MS Office alternative, LibreOffice, on macOS
Although I rely heavily on Google Docs, it's not the only office suite I use. There are many times throughout the day when I have to depend on a locally installed office suite to do specific things. One such instance is when I am collaborating with editors who are using MS Office, and the document cannot be trusted to go through the Google Drive reformatting from .docx to the Google format and back again. In those situations, I depend on an open-source, free office suite, named LibreOffice.
ZDNet
New 'smart sock,' camera and app let you track your baby's sleep and heart rate in real time
If you are a new parent, you know how valuable keeping track of your baby's health is. From baby monitors to baby guards, as a new parent, you want to make sure your baby is thriving at all times. Today, Anker's baby brand eufy dropped the eufy S340 Smart Sock, an innovative product that can give you new tools for tracking your baby's wellness.
ZDNet
How to get (great) free books on Kindle
If you're a bookworm, you're likely aware that getting free books is a double-edged sword. Free books sound like a great thing, right? The problem is that books you get for free sometimes aren't the best, hence the double-edged sword thing. But getting good books -- no, great books for free is actually possible on a Kindle, and there are several ways to do it.
ZDNet
What is Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging technology?
Over the past year, you may have noticed that a lot of companies that make USB chargers are talking about GaN or gallium nitride technology. But what is this GaN/gallium nitride technology? What are the benefits of GaN? And should you upgrade all your chargers today?. Also: Anker's latest GaNPrime...
ZDNet
Google opens up its experimental AI chatbot for public testing
Google has opened up its AI Test Kitchen mobile app to give everyone some constrained hands-on experience with its latest advances in AI, like its conversational model LaMDA. Google announced AI Test Kitchen in May, along with the second version of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), and is now letting the public test parts of what it believes is the future of human-computer interaction.
ZDNet
Name your price for this online master class in Microsoft Excel
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whatever kind of work you do, whether it's business or data analysis, the odds are good that you will need to use Microsoft Excel at some point. From keeping track of invoices to complex data analytics, Excel can do it all, given you have the right skills. The only question is how to get those skills, and right now, there's an attractive option for self-starters: A 14-course master class in Excel is available from Skill Success, and right now, you can literally name your price to get it.
ZDNet
Amazon tries a new way to excite you about cybersecurity (it's called laughter)
It's easy to blame tech companies for the world's parlous state. It's somewhat accurate, too. But it's even easier to abdicate responsibility when it's humans' own laziness and casual greed that has greatly contributed to the basic lack of security online. How, though, can you get people to care? You...
ZDNet
Twitter is bringing podcasts onto its platform
Twitter this week began integrating podcasts onto its platform with its latest update to Twitter Spaces, the company announced in a blog post. The podcasts will live within Twitter's redesigned audio experience in the Spaces tab. Adding podcasts is a natural enhancement of the Spaces tab. Launched in 2020, it has functioned as an audio chatroom.
ZDNet
Lectric XP Lite e-bike review: A sheer joy to ride
I've been riding e-bikes as part of my commute for more than four years, and my expectation has been that e-bikes priced less than $1,400 likely aren't worth considering because of the compromises made in quality, comfort, or features to get below this price. The Lectric XP Lite just shattered my bias.
Comments / 0