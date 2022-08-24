Read full article on original website
Dark Souls 3 is back online after 7 months of downtime
Seven months after developer FromSoftware temporarily removed online services for its Dark Souls games on PC, a move caused by a potentially dangerous exploit discovered in its multiplayer component, the studio has brought one of those games back online. FromSoftware announced Thursday that online servers for Dark Souls 3 on Windows PC have been reactivated. That means players can once again play cooperatively and competitively in the lands of Lothric.
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and Special Research guide
Pokémon Go is having its summer Go Fest 2022 finale event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event has a four-step Special Research Task set, as well as bonuses for both players who buy a ticket and those who don’t.
Teburu could be the digital board game system that finally catches on
After nearly two decades covering Gen Con, the world’s largest tabletop gaming convention, I’ve gotten pretty sick and tired of hearing about digitized board game tables and consoles. Touch-sensitive screens, motion sensing cameras, RFID-enabled bits, AAA-licensed titles, virtual reality solutions... I’ve heard literally every pitch that’s been made...
Quicksilver Storm is my favorite Destiny 2 Exotic in years, but it’s locked behind an expensive pre-order
Would you pay $100 for early access to a Destiny 2 Exotic? Surely not! But eight years spent in Destiny — after shooting every Dreg, boss, and god that Bungie has thrown at me, using every weapon I’ve been offered — Quicksilver Storm is already one of my favorite Exotics of all time after only two days. Does that sentiment change your mind?
Assassin’s Creed and Middle-earth highlight Amazon Prime’s free games for September
Amazon Prime subscribers get access to eight video games — including a very timely Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor — in September’s Prime Gaming lineup. Shadow of Mordor, chosen because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video Sept. 2, is joined by Football Manager 2022 and Assassin’s Creed Origins.
Megan Thee Stallion had a great time at Japan’s Super Mario World
It looks like Megan Thee Stallion has had an incredible time in Japan, from cosplaying as Sailor Moon to taking a trip to the Super Mario World amusement park. She shared her thoughts on the trip, from doing real-life Mario Kart — “how many of y’all can say you really played Mario Kart in real life, bitch?” — to hitting the iconic coin block with a “puh-duh.” She also rode the adorable-looking Yoshi’s Adventure ride.
