Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Homeworld 3 is a little fishy, but that’s only because of the coral reefs
A new trailer for Homeworld 3 arrived on Tuesday, showing spacecraft large and small duking it out over the wreckage of massive orbital structures. Polygon played the level shown in that video — remotely, mind you, and without the final bits of graphical flourish like ray tracing — but the experience was nonetheless stunning. This is Homeworld the way I remember it, with its signature three-dimensional space combat lighting up the darkness on my computer screen. But, to hear Blackbird Interactive’s chief creative officer Rory McGuire tell it, it’s actually more like Homeworld the way I imagined it.
Polygon
15 BookTok creators whose SFF recommendations will shake up your reading list
Trying to figure out what to read next can be overwhelming, especially with the number of excellent science fiction and fantasy books that come out every year. But dozens of BookTokers — TikTokers who focus on books, from sharing favorites to critiquing classics — are here to help.
Polygon
Battlefield 2042 season 2 introduces a brand new bloke with a right proper gun
Battlefield 2042 has been through the ringer, but after a dramatic scaling back in scope and ambition, the devs at DICE are looking to get back to business as usual for the troubled multiplayer shooter. The game’s forthcoming season 2, titled Master of Arms, moves the focus away from game-wide shakeups in the interest of a good old-fashioned content drop.
Polygon
Teburu could be the digital board game system that finally catches on
After nearly two decades covering Gen Con, the world’s largest tabletop gaming convention, I’ve gotten pretty sick and tired of hearing about digitized board game tables and consoles. Touch-sensitive screens, motion sensing cameras, RFID-enabled bits, AAA-licensed titles, virtual reality solutions... I’ve heard literally every pitch that’s been made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
How to fix broken Dendro pillars in Genshin Impact
In Genshin Impact’s new Sumeru area, there are tons of broken elemental Dendro pillars, especially in Avidya Forest. Our Genshin Impact guide explains how to fix these pillars and what they’re used for. To fix the broken pillars, you’ll need the “Kusava” gadget, which you get from a...
Polygon
How to unlock The Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update added more domains for players to explore, but some of them are locked behind puzzles and quests, like the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to break the seal and master the lyre song. The biggest barrier for the Coordinates...
Polygon
How to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain in Genshin Impact
In the 3.0 update for Genshin Impact, a few of the domains need to be unsealed by solving a puzzle, such as the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain. If you try to get to the domain, you’ll see that it’s sunken underwater. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to lower the water levels and unlock the domain.
Polygon
Quicksilver Storm is my favorite Destiny 2 Exotic in years, but it’s locked behind an expensive pre-order
Would you pay $100 for early access to a Destiny 2 Exotic? Surely not! But eight years spent in Destiny — after shooting every Dreg, boss, and god that Bungie has thrown at me, using every weapon I’ve been offered — Quicksilver Storm is already one of my favorite Exotics of all time after only two days. Does that sentiment change your mind?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Assassin’s Creed and Middle-earth highlight Amazon Prime’s free games for September
Amazon Prime subscribers get access to eight video games — including a very timely Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor — in September’s Prime Gaming lineup. Shadow of Mordor, chosen because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video Sept. 2, is joined by Football Manager 2022 and Assassin’s Creed Origins.
Polygon
The DualSense will let you ‘feel’ dialogue in The Last of Us PS5 remake
Naughty Dog’s remastered and enhanced rerelease of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 will bring new visuals, new game features, and, as detailed on the PlayStation Blog Friday, a host of accessibility options both new and returning from The Last of Us Part 2. One of those new features exploits the PS5’s DualSense controller features in an intriguing new way.
Comments / 0