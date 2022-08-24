Read full article on original website
Sue Mashburn
3d ago
This girl has destroyed her life and it started with 1st show glorifying teenage pregnancy! Time has not aged her well either. Drugs,alcohol ,poor judgment in men and bad parenting. It's sad how these girls end up and they are so stupid in thinking they are a celebrity. If she lives long enough to be an older mature woman she's going to look back on her life wondering WHAT HAPPENED!
Reply
15
FU 2
3d ago
Career opportunities? What career..she got knocked up as a child and marked her bad decisions by flaunting them on TV..not much of a career..
Reply(1)
9
Robert Taylor
2d ago
Won’t watch any show she’s on especially how mean she was to her mom taking care of her kid and her husband killing their dog.. no thanks
Reply
5
Related
ETOnline.com
'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'
Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?
For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
Jenelle Evans and Her Mom Barbara Are Still at Odds Today Over Custody of Jace
When Teen Mom 2 debuted in 2011, it originally chronicled the lives of four young moms from Season 2 of 16 & Pregnant. Viewers got to see Leah Messer, Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska), Kailyn Lowry, and Jenelle Evans as they continued to navigate being young mothers while many of their peers were just trying to get through high school.
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss
Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES husband Travis Barker while he rocks out on drums
There's no doubt about it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying married life! The couple proved they're still PDA strong with a racy video shared on social media in which the Poosh founder, 43, straddled the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday. Writing, "Practice makes...
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Hiding Baby Bump In Latest TikTok Video?
For weeks now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. Kail has neither confirmed nor denied those reports, but many fans believe that her silence speaks volumes. The speculation began when Lowry’s previous baby daddy, Chris Lopez, claimed that she recently tried to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Star Reveals Gender of Impending Twins: What is Mykelti Brown Having?!?
Mykelti Brown has some exciting news to share. On Tuesday, the occasional Sister Wives star followed up on her June reveal that she’s pregnant with twins… by telling fans whether she’s expecting two boys; two girls; or one of each gender. Are you prepared to find out...
The Hollywood Gossip
Melissa Gorga: Teresa Hates Me But I'll Not Quitting RHONJ!
No one was truly surprised when Teresa Giudice’s ill-advised wedding included some last-minute drama. Rumors of a seriously petty feud between Teresa and Melissa Gorga have circulated all week. Naturally, more rumors have followed. Is Melissa really planning to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey after her latest...
The Hollywood Gossip
Chelsea Houska Gets Roasted For Latest Selfie: She Looks Like a Kardashian!
Chelsea was the most popular cast member during her time on the show, and now, she’s getting ready to reach a whole new level of fame. Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer will soon star in their own HGTV show. Most reality stars dream of one day leveling up to...
‘Sister Wives’: There Is a Reason Kody Brown Hasn’t Asked to Get out of His Other Marriages; He Can’t
The Brown family is experiencing a lot of changes. 'Sister Wives' fans think Kody Brown would like Janelle and Meri Brown to leave him. He won't divorce them, though.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living
Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s Leah Messer Isn’t Ruling Out More Kids With Fiance Jaylan Mobley: ‘I’m Excited’
Happy where she’s at! Leah Messer is “excited” for her future with fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly that she isn’t ruling out having more kids with her man, 25, after getting engaged earlier this month. “At the very beginning of our relationship, I was like, […]
bravotv.com
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice
Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
realitytitbit.com
My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans are loving 'unrecognisable' Todd's 'glow up'
My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back in 2022 and, judging by Twitter, fans are loving Todd’s ‘glow up’ in season 10. Whitney Thore and her family and friends have been the focus of the TLC show since 2015. From Whitney’s romantic relationships to her close family connections with her dad Glenn, mom Babs and brother Hunter, viewers are taken along for the ride on MBFFL.
Comments / 17