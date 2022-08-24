Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Monumental weekend of events in Indy
It’s going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There’s a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events. For more information, click here.
Fox 59
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
Top 11 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 26-28
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 26 - 28, including Feast of Lanterns, Museum by Moonlight, and POOCHELLA.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
WISH-TV
Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Indianapolis for 4th year at secret location
This worldwide event began back in 1988 in Paris with just a handful of friends, and now it’s made its way to almost 80 cities in 30 countries around the world with over 130,000 participants. This secret posh picnic is happening in Indianapolis for the fourth time on Thursday,...
indyschild.com
The Etiquette and Leadership Institute of Indiana is ‘Teaching more than Table Manners’ this Fall
The Etiquette and Leadership Institute of Indiana (ELII), “where we teach more than just table manners” is hosting a variety of events this fall for all ages. It is a leading etiquette and leadership trainer in Indiana, with certified instructors that are uniquely qualified to teach lessons in manners, rules of etiquette, protocol, and leadership skills. They passionately educate their Little Ambassadors (ages 5 – 7), Young Diplomats (ages 8 – 13), and Future Professionals (ages 14 – 18) to appropriately interact not only with family, friends, teachers, and teammates, but address unique social situations and challenges that are age-appropriate.
United States Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair next Tuesday
On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis.
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
wgnradio.com
Five reasons to visit Bloomington, Indiana
Erin White, the Director of Leisure Marketing & Media for Visit Bloomington, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the unique local restaurants, bars, shops and venues Bloomington has to offer. Also, Erin discusses why Bloomington was named one of the 22 Best Places to Travel in the US in 2022.
3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Fox 59
Home Zone: A new take on pipe shelving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to try the idea of making shelving out of galvanized or steel pipe, it’s a great idea for someone wanting to get into DIY. It can make for a unique and sturdy creation. Galvanized or steel pipe can hold a lot of weight and comes in a variety of sizes. It also has threaded ends so you can screw it all together. They can be built from the floor up or mounted on a wall. You simply screw a base into the wall directly into the wall for strength. I also like to use deck screws or something that has a star or square bit that won’t easily strip like a Phillips head can.
18th annual Kammy's Kause aims to raise thousands for rare chromosome disorder
The 18th annual Kammy’s Kause is taking over Fortville’s Landmark Park this weekend. The event is in honor of Kammy Hiner, a young woman with a rare chromosome disorder.
Football Friday Night: August 26th
INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg […]
Inside Indiana Business
‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand
Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
Tri-City Herald
Hoosier Favorite No. 43? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 43. Hoosier favorite?. Every day we're going to give you four choices along with...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville isn’t afraid to do some dirty work!
The City of Noblesville played host to its annual White River Clean Up program on Friday with efforts to beautify the amenity’s water and neighboring land. This is the 28th year the city has led a conservation project of the waterway. The White River Alliance, in cooperation with White River Canoe Company, offered canoes and kayaks to interested volunteers. After being launched from Rusty Oar, groups removed trash from the waterway as they enjoyed their time on the river. The annual clean-up brings awareness of the river and will hopefully positively impact everyone’s commitment to protecting it for the future.
WLKY.com
'Bluey' on stage coming to Kentucky, Indiana
RICHMOND, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior.
