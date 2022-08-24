Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Neighborhood activation project enters first phase
When 20th-century anthropologist Margaret Mead said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed individuals can change the world. In fact, it’s the only thing that ever has,” she probably had people like Ricardo O’Neal II and his Neighborhood Activation Project cohorts in mind. NAP...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Meijer brings cleanup technology to lakeshore
A local grocery retailer will participate in an environmental program through the use of beach-cleanup drones. Meijer this week shared its plans to join the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program with the use of two innovative technologies — the BeBot and Pixie Drone — to clean up Midwestern beaches and waterways in partnership with the Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR).
Grand Rapids Business Journal
BAMF, HealthBar form partnership
Two local health care innovators are working together to provide concierge service for patients. BAMF and HealthBar have announced a partnership providing concierge health care services to patients who travel to BAMF’s Grand Rapids location for treatment. BAMF works in diagnostics and therapeutics for cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, cardiac disease...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Potential 156% cost increase ruffles restaurant industry
“Be patient, there’s like 3 of us” reads the slogan on a T-shirt worn by a waiter at a popular East Grand Rapids eatery. The patio is full of patrons, but as the server’s uniform indicates, the staff are few and far between. Two years ago, unprecedented...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Airline to offer nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo
An airline is expanding its services for travelers in the Southwest Michigan region. Avelo Airlines on Thursday, Aug. 25, said it will offer a second nonstop Florida route from the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO). The addition will take passengers to Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport with introductory one-way...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Blackford fetches $54M for Hastings-based QAP
Blackford Capital, a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, announced the acquisition of one of its portfolio companies, Quality Aluminum Products. The Hastings-based aluminum goods manufacturer was sold to Gibraltar Industries Inc., a publicly traded manufacturer based in Buffalo, New York. According to a statement released by the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Conference explores supply chain trends
The 2023 Commodity Trends Outlook, where industry insiders explore commodity trends and strategies that lie ahead, will resume in-person this year after two years online. Hosted by The Right Place and the Supply Chain Management Council of West Michigan, the symposium aims to connect local experts and industry professionals to disseminate critical data needed to manage supply chains in 2023. It is scheduled for 2-5 p.m., Sept. 13, at Pinnacle Center, 3330 Highland Drive, Hudsonville. The last hour will be used for networking.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Report: GR rentals maintain below-average vacancy rate
A new report on vacancy rates underscores a competitive market for residential rental units in Grand Rapids. HelpAdvisor recently released its 2022 Rental Vacancy Rates by City and State report, which includes data from 75 big cities and metro areas across the country. According to the findings, Grand Rapids had...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
MEDC approves tax incentive for Holland EV battery plant
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation recently approved an inducement resolution in the amount of $500 million, a tax exempt private activity bond, giving LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. the go-ahead it needed to proceed with seeking financing for its electric vehicle battery plant expansion in Holland. The company currently employs...
