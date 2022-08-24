The 2023 Commodity Trends Outlook, where industry insiders explore commodity trends and strategies that lie ahead, will resume in-person this year after two years online. Hosted by The Right Place and the Supply Chain Management Council of West Michigan, the symposium aims to connect local experts and industry professionals to disseminate critical data needed to manage supply chains in 2023. It is scheduled for 2-5 p.m., Sept. 13, at Pinnacle Center, 3330 Highland Drive, Hudsonville. The last hour will be used for networking.

HUDSONVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO