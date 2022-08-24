ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

boothbayregister.com

Harbor Theater's free drive-in event: 'The Goonies'

Pack up the lawn chairs, pillows and blankets and head for the Meadow Mall for a drive-in movie. Yes, Harbor Theater is bringing another free drive-in to the Mall parking lot this Sunday, Aug. 28, with “The Goonies!”. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the cartoons at 7:45. The...
boothbayregister.com

Art in Maine 2022 announced

Call for artists for the Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s 15th annual juried Art in Maine exhibition to be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
boothbayregister.com

Aqua Ventus discussing 'benefits package' with community group

A citizens group of Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents are meeting with New England Aqua Ventus officials discussing a community “benefits package.” NEAV is considering installing a 654-foot turbine atop a University of Maine Composites-designed concrete hull about two miles south of Monhegan Island. The turbine will be connected to the Central Maine Power Company power grid with a 20-mile sub-seafloor cable landing on the Bigelow Laboratory campus where an underground cable will run to the Boothbay Harbor substation at the Routes 96 and 27 intersection.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Society
Local
Maine Society
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
boothbayregister.com

Sarah Duggan moves on to historical mysteries

Sarah Duggan, 38, from Boothbay Harbor is a lifelong learner. She went to CTL in Edgecomb, and then graduated from Boothbay Region High School. Duggan earned her bachelor's degree in liberal studies from the University of Maine at Augusta. She just finished up an adult ed arts course, and will start two more in September, including a tapestry class. She participated in the Lincoln Arts Chorus this summer, and will be in the Tapestry Chorus this fall. The Sheepscot Valley Chorus is doing the Messiah this year.
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival Thanks Volunteers: Record-breaking year for annual event

The Maine Lobster Festival Board of Directors and Members would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time during the 75th Festival. This year was record-breaking for the Festival not only in attendance but also in the number of lobsters served (over 22,000 pounds) and all profits are going right back into the community.
ROCKLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine's school cafeterias

When the pandemic upended schools two years ago, the federal government took the step of providing universal school meal waivers nationwide, in effect making meals free for every child. This fall, those waivers are ending. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to continue providing free meals to every public school student.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately

I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE - If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. We have the answers whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in Maine

Another weekend has snuck up on us, and you are saying, "what is there to do this weekend"? Well, have no fear, because I have it covered for you. There are car shows, a canoe race, outdoor concerts, a chili fest, and even a Renaissance Fair. This weekend, there are plenty of fairs to choose from, so you can get some fried dough and ride the tilt-a-wheel, although you might want to save the fried dough for after the tilt-a-wheel. There is even an event for the doggos to attend this weekend.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine

Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
NewsBreak
Society
foxbangor.com

Maine Teacher of the Year finalists chosen

STATEWIDE–The 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year state finalists have been chosen. Heather Anderson teaches 8th grade Social Studies and English at Caribou Community School. Matthew Bernstein is a Social Studies teacher at Casco Bay High School in Portland. Ashley Bryant teaches Math, Writing and Science to Fourth Graders...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine

300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine announces four Teacher of the Year finalists

The Maine Department of Education on Wednesday announced four Teacher of the Year finalists, with the winner to be announced in October. The finalists are: Heather Anderson, an eighth-grade social studies and English Language Arts teacher at Caribou Community School; Matthew Bernstein, a ninth-grade humanities social studies teacher at Casco Bay High School in Portland; Ashley Bryant, a fourth-grade math, writing and science teacher at Sacopee Valley Middle School in Hiram; and Emily Albee, a social studies teacher for grades 9-12 at Hampden Academy.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

A Clapback to the Sucknugget New Yorker That Took a Dump on Maine

You may have seen a couple of other articles about this topic floating around the internet from my coworkers that take a bit more classy and filtered responses to the article that Cindy Adams wrote for the New York Post about her recent trip to Maine. Let me not bury the headline anymore, because this won't be a classy or filtered response at all.
MAINE STATE

