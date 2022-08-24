ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Prep boys soccer: Rice Lake routs Osceola in season opener

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

Abdellah Chakouri scored four times as the Rice Lake boys soccer team got off to a fast start by defeating Osceola 10-0 in the season opener on Tuesday in Osceola.

The Warriors (1-0) jumped ahead 6-0 by halftime and had no issues earning the shutout.

Sam Borgen added a pair of goals, while Evan Hillyer, Bailey MacDonald, Dominic Hernandez and Ben Drost all got in on the scoring action.

Pierce Hastreiter led Rice Lake with two assists. Chakouri, Hayden Walters, Kellen Marsh, Hillyer, MacDonald, Hernandez and Sam Jevne each collected an assist.

Rice Lake returns to action Thursday at Amery.

POLITICS
