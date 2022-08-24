ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Candelario gets 3 RBIs, Tigers beat Keuchel and Rangers 11-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Javier Báez hit an RBI single in each of the first two innings and Jeimer Candelario connected for a two-run homer against Dallas Keuchel, helping the Detroit Tigers pound the Texas Rangers 11-2 on Saturday night. Eric Haase hit a sacrifice fly off Keuchel, and then added a two-run homer during Detroit’s three-run ninth. Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3) won his second consecutive start since his return to the Tigers after three months away because of a ribcage injury and time on the restricted list to deal with family issues. Six days after tossing five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his first big league start since May 18, the left-hander limited Texas to one run and six hits over six innings. “He had to battle a little bit. He wasn’t perfectly sharp, he wasn’t maybe at his best, but he did enough to keep us right where we were at,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “And we kept scoring for him.”
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Cardinals score twice in bottom of the 9th, beat Braves 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Corey Dickerson tied the game with an infield single and Tyler O’Neill drew a bases-loaded walk, all in the bottom of the ninth inning, to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals, who claimed their sixth walk-off win of the season. Brendan Donovan hit a one-out double off Kenley Jansen (5-1) in the ninth and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jansen walked Paul Goldschmidt and hit Nolan Arenado to load the bases. Dickerson singled to shortstop Dansby Swanson, scoring Donovan and tying the game. Jansen then walked O’Neill on five pitches to blow his fifth save in 34 chances. Ryan Helsley (8-1) pitched a scoreless ninth in his first appearance since Aug. 16 after missing eight games due to the birth of his first child.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy