ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Javier Báez hit an RBI single in each of the first two innings and Jeimer Candelario connected for a two-run homer against Dallas Keuchel, helping the Detroit Tigers pound the Texas Rangers 11-2 on Saturday night. Eric Haase hit a sacrifice fly off Keuchel, and then added a two-run homer during Detroit’s three-run ninth. Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3) won his second consecutive start since his return to the Tigers after three months away because of a ribcage injury and time on the restricted list to deal with family issues. Six days after tossing five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his first big league start since May 18, the left-hander limited Texas to one run and six hits over six innings. “He had to battle a little bit. He wasn’t perfectly sharp, he wasn’t maybe at his best, but he did enough to keep us right where we were at,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “And we kept scoring for him.”

