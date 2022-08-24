Read full article on original website
wallstreetwindow.com
Another Win For Pittsylvania County As Tradesman Trucking Breaks Ground on Gretna Facility, Investing $4.5 Million and Creating 30 Jobs
Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 22,500-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. A growing trucking and transit company that provides freight and other services, Tradesman Trucking is investing $4.5 million and creating 30 new jobs with this project.
cardinalnews.org
Fueled by losses, Pittsylvania mega site is ready for a win
Power lines have been moved, legislation has been passed, land has been graded, and now, the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill is just waiting to be claimed by one or more industrial users. The vacant site in Pittsylvania County jointly owned by the county and the City of...
4 injured in North Carolina paper mill explosion
Three people were injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department confirmed to CBS 17.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
msn.com
'I will sue:' CenturyLink customer says phone service couldn't call 911 for help
After one neighborhood in Halifax County told ABC13 they were without internet, cable, and phone services for weeks, many others said they were dealing with the same issues with their CenturyLink service. Annette Cleveland is one of those people who called looking to get help for her parents. "I called...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday
While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
Increase in COVID cases closes South Hill Town Hall to the public
The South Hill Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice due to an increase in the number of COVID cases, according to the town's Facebook post.
WSET
Halifax Co. community dealt with no cable, internet, or phone service for almost a month
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One neighborhood in Halifax County was without its internet, cable, and phone services for over three weeks, but on Thursday evening, Century Link said all services have been restored. This happened to Century Link customers along King Village Trail and Cowford Road. "Been out...
warrenrecord.com
Respond to scene of accident
Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of an overturned tank truck on U.S. 158 Bypass in the area of Frazier Road near the intersection with Hwy. 158 business at Macon. Use caution while traveling in the area.
Four injured from steam release at Roanoke Rapids paper mill
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — Four people were injured, including one critically, from steam released from a valve at a Roanoke Rapids paper mill. The incident happened at WestRock around 1:30 p.m. "Just to make you aware, we had a machine blow up at 100 Gaston Road," radio traffic reported...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jazz Fest is August 27 in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square 2022 Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street in Lawrenceville. Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Performers include Cultured Jazz Combo, Michael Redman, Tri-City Revue, DJ Bird and headliner Plunky & Oneness. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. Pets, coolers and tents are not allowed but please bring your lawn chairs. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to sell food and beverages.
southhillenterprise.com
Lunenburg photo contest ends soon
The annual photography contest sponsored by the Lunenburg County Historical Society ends on Friday, September 16. Copies of the rules/entry forms are available at the Ripberger Public Library (Kenbridge) or the Victoria Public Library. You can also receive an e-mailed copy of the rules/entry form by requesting one from woodpark1@earthlink.net....
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Haunted forest, winter wonderland plans deferred by Greensville Supervisors
At its monthly meeting earlier this month, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted to defer a request from Emporia resident Amanda Wolfe to hold a “haunted forest” Halloween event in October and a “Winter Wonderland” event in December. The Planning Commission would approve Wolfe’s Special Use...
cbs17
Road reopens after 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest say all lanes of Capital Blvd. are back open after a portion of the road was closed following a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Officials say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. By 7:43 a.m., all lanes...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
3rd brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) -- A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg County Deed Transfers through July 2022
Tony Bradley Anderson to Russell E. Jackson for 2 parcels in the Lacrosse district for $20,000. Gus L. Andrews, III to William G. Buck, Jr. for parcel C 1.30 acres in the Clarksville district for $34,000. Roy L. Bastian to Donald R. Henkel for lot 1 Farris A. Jaber section...
Developer changes plans for Durham's Northgate Mall
Durham, N.C. — The owner of Northgate Mall has a new plan for its development. Northwood Investors - who purchased the mall in 2018 - now plans to re-develop the site for commercial purposes only. They had originally shared a plan that included residential housing as well. The 58-acre...
WSLS
Danville student credited for saving lives after teen brings gun to school
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are crediting a student for saving lives after a gun was brought to school. Officers said a 15-year-old boy had a weapon in his bookbag after a fight at George Washington High School on Tuesday, 10 News reported. Police are pleased the student was...
Company running Lawrenceville prison details response to suspected overdoses, death amid state investigation
The corporation running Virginia's only private prison says that "increasingly sophisticated methods" are being used to smuggle in drugs as the state investigates several potential overdoses and a death at the facility.
