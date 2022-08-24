ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, VA

Another Win For Pittsylvania County As Tradesman Trucking Breaks Ground on Gretna Facility, Investing $4.5 Million and Creating 30 Jobs

Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 22,500-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. A growing trucking and transit company that provides freight and other services, Tradesman Trucking is investing $4.5 million and creating 30 new jobs with this project.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday

While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
EMPORIA, VA
Respond to scene of accident

Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of an overturned tank truck on U.S. 158 Bypass in the area of Frazier Road near the intersection with Hwy. 158 business at Macon. Use caution while traveling in the area.
MACON, NC
Jazz Fest is August 27 in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square 2022 Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street in Lawrenceville. Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Performers include Cultured Jazz Combo, Michael Redman, Tri-City Revue, DJ Bird and headliner Plunky & Oneness. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. Pets, coolers and tents are not allowed but please bring your lawn chairs. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to sell food and beverages.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Lunenburg photo contest ends soon

The annual photography contest sponsored by the Lunenburg County Historical Society ends on Friday, September 16. Copies of the rules/entry forms are available at the Ripberger Public Library (Kenbridge) or the Victoria Public Library. You can also receive an e-mailed copy of the rules/entry form by requesting one from woodpark1@earthlink.net....
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
Mecklenburg County Deed Transfers through July 2022

Tony Bradley Anderson to Russell E. Jackson for 2 parcels in the Lacrosse district for $20,000. Gus L. Andrews, III to William G. Buck, Jr. for parcel C 1.30 acres in the Clarksville district for $34,000. Roy L. Bastian to Donald R. Henkel for lot 1 Farris A. Jaber section...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Developer changes plans for Durham's Northgate Mall

Durham, N.C. — The owner of Northgate Mall has a new plan for its development. Northwood Investors - who purchased the mall in 2018 - now plans to re-develop the site for commercial purposes only. They had originally shared a plan that included residential housing as well. The 58-acre...
DURHAM, NC

