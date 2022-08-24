ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Republican Convention Delegates Boo Party Chair Ron Weiser

Update: 5:30 p.m. Saturday -- Michigan Republicans officially picked former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as Tudor Dixon's lieutenant governor today at the convention, the Detroit News reports. ----------------------- From Earlier Saturday. As many expected the Michigan Republican Convention began Saturday in Lansing on a contentious note. Many delegates booed party...
WZZM 13

Back-to-school safety reminders from Michigan Auto Law

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s back-to-school time and that means school buses back on the roads, kids on bikes, and general school zone traffic, so we decided to talk safety with Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt. He ran through the laws surrounding everything from buses to bikes:
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
Eight Dangerous and Deadly Creatures That Can Hurt You in Michigan

Michigan is home to more than a couple of creatures that can hurt or kill you. In the grand scheme of things, Michigan is not that bad when it comes to animals that want to kill or hurt you. You don't have to shake out your shoes looking for spiders or scorpions. You're never going to be attacked by an alligator and so on. So it's really not that bad.
Michigan Restaurant Known for Burgers and Hog Dogs Expanding

It’s great when a local, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has so many national chains, which can be great, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings. Now, a Michigan favorite has announced...
Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns

The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
