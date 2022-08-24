Read full article on original website
Related
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Republican Convention Delegates Boo Party Chair Ron Weiser
Update: 5:30 p.m. Saturday -- Michigan Republicans officially picked former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as Tudor Dixon's lieutenant governor today at the convention, the Detroit News reports. ----------------------- From Earlier Saturday. As many expected the Michigan Republican Convention began Saturday in Lansing on a contentious note. Many delegates booed party...
Tim Skubick breaks down the latest Michigan polls
WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick says while those numbers are good for Whitmer, they aren't really a surprise.
Gov. Whitmer shows off her 80’s hairstyle
Whitmer said the first days of school had her think about the advice she'd give her younger self. One thing seemed to stick out.
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
WZZM 13
Back-to-school safety reminders from Michigan Auto Law
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s back-to-school time and that means school buses back on the roads, kids on bikes, and general school zone traffic, so we decided to talk safety with Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt. He ran through the laws surrounding everything from buses to bikes:
nbc25news.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to judge's ruling to allow abortion access in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacted to an Oakland County Circuit Court judge's ruling to allow legal access to abortions in the state. Ruling: Michigan judge rules to keeps abortion access in place for now. Despite this ruling , Whitmer said the fight for abortion right advocates...
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
WZZM 13
Catastrophic crash survivor weighs in on insurance reform ruling
Michigan's court of appeals ruled 2-1 that the 2019 no-fault insurance reform does not apply retroactively. Survivors celebrated the ruling but aren't done fighting.
Death toll of Michigan dog illness up to 60
The number of dogs suspected of dying from a new parvo-like illness has now doubled in Northern Michigan, going from 30 to 60 in just days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Gov. Evers announces $600 million tax cut proposal for Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is currently sitting on a near $3.8 billion revenue surplus for the end of this fiscal year. It's projected to hit $5 billion by the end of the next fiscal year. Gov. Tony Evers announced a new plan at Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee Tuesday...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers fume as Ford keeps $101M incentive despite layoff plan
Ford Motor Co. will not need to replace any of the 3,000 salaried and contract employees it plans to lay off to comply with the company's $100.8 million incentive agreement with the state of Michigan — a reality that is creating mounting frustration with some lawmakers opposed to the taxpayer-funded incentive.
TheHorse.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
Eight Dangerous and Deadly Creatures That Can Hurt You in Michigan
Michigan is home to more than a couple of creatures that can hurt or kill you. In the grand scheme of things, Michigan is not that bad when it comes to animals that want to kill or hurt you. You don't have to shake out your shoes looking for spiders or scorpions. You're never going to be attacked by an alligator and so on. So it's really not that bad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands expected at Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI - The Burning Foot Beer Festival is returning to the shores of Lake Michigan this weekend, celebrating beer, art and music. Thousands are expected at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the seventh annual festival that kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Known for Burgers and Hog Dogs Expanding
It’s great when a local, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has so many national chains, which can be great, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings. Now, a Michigan favorite has announced...
Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns
The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
thecentersquare.com
Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion
(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
Comments / 2