The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City CouncilSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Senior Sunrise
Seniors: After two years of social distancing and isolation, is the class of 2023 ready to get back to normal? The answer seems to be yes after this Wednesday, when around 200 Seniors gathered in the pre-dawn dark of the Santa Monica beach with their classmates to watch the sunrise and kickoff their last year of high school. The event was organized by the ASB Senior Cabinet and generously sponsored by Yerba Mate and Bagel Nosh. Students played games, went in the ocean and enjoyed each others company before heading to school. The event was a great way to reintroduce school spirit at Samohi and has students excited for what is in store for the rest of the year.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council approves new eviction protections
Qualifying rent-controlled tenants living in Santa Monica who cannot afford to pay rent increases over 3% due to COVID-19 will be protected by a new emergency temporary eviction moratorium beginning Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board reluctantly approved a maximum 6% monthly rent increase for...
Silicon Valley
Kaiser nurses to picket over short staffing, safety concerns
More than 22,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and nurse practitioners plan to stage a two-hour picket at Kaiser facilities throughout California next week, claiming they’re understaffed and facing safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the Thursday, Sept. 1 protests will take place at 21 Kaiser hospitals in Northern...
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
Canyon News
Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
Bell Gardens caps rent increases at 4%
The Bell Gardens City Council passed a permanent ordinance Monday to limit rent increases and ban no-fault evictions as other cities like Pomona, Pasadena, and Santa Monica also consider action to lower rent increases. The ordinance, which received a unanimous 5-0 vote, will prevent landlords from raising rents by more...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Two new buildings break ground at Samohi
Construction of two new buildings on the Samohi campus will kick-off next week with a groundbreaking ceremony open to staff, students and members of the community. The buildings- the Gold gymnasium and the Exploration building- are being constructed as part of an ongoing plan to redevelop and renovate Samohi campus facilities. They are scheduled to open in fall 2024.
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom awards $54 million in grants dedicated to education to three regions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state awarded $54 million in grants dedicated to furthering education on August 24th. The areas receiving these grants are Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire, and the border region. As part of the K-16 Education Collaboratives Grant Program,...
Long Beach aims to educate public on when to call 911 amid dispatcher shortage
Cities across the country are seeing a mass shortage in 911 dispatchers, leading to increased wait times for emergency and non-emergency calls. The post Long Beach aims to educate public on when to call 911 amid dispatcher shortage appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Keith Coleman withdraws from School Board race
Unelected incumbent candidate Keith Coleman, who has sat on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Board of Education since January 2021, announced on Friday afternoon that he would be dropping out of the race to retain his seat. Coleman cited personal reasons for withdrawing his candidacy in an email...
Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city
The space, which replaced the retail complex's food court and other businesses, will feature about 180 games, including a four-player virtual reality experience. The post Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. County supervisors to consider safety reviews after fatal Windsor Hills crash
Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell will ask her colleagues to advance a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at the crossroad and other high-danger roadways.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
2urbangirls.com
Torrance third grader honored for invention at International Competition
TORRANCE – A third-grade student from Torrance won second place at an international invention competition for dreaming up a different kind of crayon holder, officials announced Saturday. Violet Cummings of Victor Elementary School was honored at the second annual Invention Convention Globals in Dearborn, Michigan. The event was presented...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Vendors in Palisades Park will soon have designated ‘patios’
Park: Vendors will be able to apply for designated spaces in Palisades Park. Aaron Mikail. If you spend any time on the Santa Monica Pier, you’re probably familiar with the white painted spaces established for vendors to set up shop along the Pier deck. Soon, that concept will be making its way to nearby Palisades Park.
High school students at private LA school surprise math teacher with car
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t add up for a math teacher at a private school in Los Angeles. Julio Castro entered what he believed was a faculty appreciation ceremony but instead walked out with the keys to a car. Castro, 31, who teaches at YULA Boys High School...
vhnd.com
City Of Pasadena To Officially Dedicate Park Stage To Van Halen Next Month
The City of Pasadena will officially unveil “Van Halen Stage” in the new Playhouse Village Park on Saturday, September 10. Pasadena’s favorite rock and roll sons will be honored on Saturday, September 10, when the City of Pasadena dedicates the new Playhouse Village Park and the Van Halen Stage in the Playhouse District.
foxla.com
Doctor sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged racism
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dr. Aysha Khoury, a specialist in internal medicine, used to teach at Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Pasadena, but in January 2021, she was dismissed. "Racism is not just about being called a name or being threatened with a noose, it's...
