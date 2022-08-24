ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Senior Sunrise

Seniors: After two years of social distancing and isolation, is the class of 2023 ready to get back to normal? The answer seems to be yes after this Wednesday, when around 200 Seniors gathered in the pre-dawn dark of the Santa Monica beach with their classmates to watch the sunrise and kickoff their last year of high school. The event was organized by the ASB Senior Cabinet and generously sponsored by Yerba Mate and Bagel Nosh. Students played games, went in the ocean and enjoyed each others company before heading to school. The event was a great way to reintroduce school spirit at Samohi and has students excited for what is in store for the rest of the year.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council approves new eviction protections

Qualifying rent-controlled tenants living in Santa Monica who cannot afford to pay rent increases over 3% due to COVID-19 will be protected by a new emergency temporary eviction moratorium beginning Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board reluctantly approved a maximum 6% monthly rent increase for...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Kaiser nurses to picket over short staffing, safety concerns

More than 22,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and nurse practitioners plan to stage a two-hour picket at Kaiser facilities throughout California next week, claiming they’re understaffed and facing safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the Thursday, Sept. 1 protests will take place at 21 Kaiser hospitals in Northern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments

SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Downey Latino

Bell Gardens caps rent increases at 4%

The Bell Gardens City Council passed a permanent ordinance Monday to limit rent increases and ban no-fault evictions as other cities like Pomona, Pasadena, and Santa Monica also consider action to lower rent increases. The ordinance, which received a unanimous 5-0 vote, will prevent landlords from raising rents by more...
BELL GARDENS, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Two new buildings break ground at Samohi

Construction of two new buildings on the Samohi campus will kick-off next week with a groundbreaking ceremony open to staff, students and members of the community. The buildings- the Gold gymnasium and the Exploration building- are being constructed as part of an ongoing plan to redevelop and renovate Samohi campus facilities. They are scheduled to open in fall 2024.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Keith Coleman withdraws from School Board race

Unelected incumbent candidate Keith Coleman, who has sat on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Board of Education since January 2021, announced on Friday afternoon that he would be dropping out of the race to retain his seat. Coleman cited personal reasons for withdrawing his candidacy in an email...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Torrance third grader honored for invention at International Competition

TORRANCE – A third-grade student from Torrance won second place at an international invention competition for dreaming up a different kind of crayon holder, officials announced Saturday. Violet Cummings of Victor Elementary School was honored at the second annual Invention Convention Globals in Dearborn, Michigan. The event was presented...
TORRANCE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Vendors in Palisades Park will soon have designated ‘patios’

Park: Vendors will be able to apply for designated spaces in Palisades Park. Aaron Mikail. If you spend any time on the Santa Monica Pier, you’re probably familiar with the white painted spaces established for vendors to set up shop along the Pier deck. Soon, that concept will be making its way to nearby Palisades Park.
SANTA MONICA, CA
vhnd.com

City Of Pasadena To Officially Dedicate Park Stage To Van Halen Next Month

The City of Pasadena will officially unveil “Van Halen Stage” in the new Playhouse Village Park on Saturday, September 10. Pasadena’s favorite rock and roll sons will be honored on Saturday, September 10, when the City of Pasadena dedicates the new Playhouse Village Park and the Van Halen Stage in the Playhouse District.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Doctor sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged racism

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dr. Aysha Khoury, a specialist in internal medicine, used to teach at Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Pasadena, but in January 2021, she was dismissed. "Racism is not just about being called a name or being threatened with a noose, it's...
PASADENA, CA

