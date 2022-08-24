Seniors: After two years of social distancing and isolation, is the class of 2023 ready to get back to normal? The answer seems to be yes after this Wednesday, when around 200 Seniors gathered in the pre-dawn dark of the Santa Monica beach with their classmates to watch the sunrise and kickoff their last year of high school. The event was organized by the ASB Senior Cabinet and generously sponsored by Yerba Mate and Bagel Nosh. Students played games, went in the ocean and enjoyed each others company before heading to school. The event was a great way to reintroduce school spirit at Samohi and has students excited for what is in store for the rest of the year.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO