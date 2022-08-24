ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Yardbarker

3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2023-24

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter this season expecting to contend for the Stanley Cup. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this summer locking up some big names for the Penguins, including Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Hextall was active on the trade market and has done a fantastic job re-tooling on the fly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL News: Red Wings, Lightning, and Canucks

Filip Zadina Gets Bridge Deal To Stay With Red Wings. CapFriendly: The good news for Red Wings’ fans is that the Filip Zadina contract is very affordable. Now, he just has to live up to his draft potential. Zadina signed a three-year deal on Friday that will pay him $1.825 million AAV.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Pastrnak Hesitant to Sign Long-Term with Bruins

The Boston Bruins as an organization have had little trouble keeping star talent around over the years, but that may not be the case when it comes to David Pastrnak. According to Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono, the 26-year-old isn’t wanting to discuss an extension at this time, despite the teams desire to get something done in the near future. This rumor comes just months after reports dropped that the Bruins were considering moving him due to being far apart on contract talks.
BOSTON, MA
