3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2023-24
The Pittsburgh Penguins enter this season expecting to contend for the Stanley Cup. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this summer locking up some big names for the Penguins, including Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Hextall was active on the trade market and has done a fantastic job re-tooling on the fly.
NHL News: Red Wings, Lightning, and Canucks
Filip Zadina Gets Bridge Deal To Stay With Red Wings. CapFriendly: The good news for Red Wings’ fans is that the Filip Zadina contract is very affordable. Now, he just has to live up to his draft potential. Zadina signed a three-year deal on Friday that will pay him $1.825 million AAV.
Pastrnak Hesitant to Sign Long-Term with Bruins
The Boston Bruins as an organization have had little trouble keeping star talent around over the years, but that may not be the case when it comes to David Pastrnak. According to Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono, the 26-year-old isn’t wanting to discuss an extension at this time, despite the teams desire to get something done in the near future. This rumor comes just months after reports dropped that the Bruins were considering moving him due to being far apart on contract talks.
Knicks Insider Says It Is Rumored Team Is Interested In OG Anunoby: "The Knicks Have Enough To Get A Deal Done..."
OG Anunoby is one of the elite 3 and D forwards in the NBA. He is a multi-positional defender that can also provide supplementary offensively. He averaged 17.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 2.6 APG for the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 season. Recently, it was reported by Fred Katz of...
Shams Charania Says Nets Set Astronomical Asking Price For Kevin Durant Because They Didn't Actually Want To Trade Him
Kevin Durant is one of the top superstars in the game today, and he is generally considered to be a top-5 player. He is highly regarded due to his versatile scoring and his ability to create his own shot against any defender. This past season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 29.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 6.4 APG.
