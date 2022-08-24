August 26, 2022 - A bake sale, resale benefit for Jenney Hold is from 10am until 2pm on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 708 Southview Circle in Center. The donation room is filling up fast for this benefit and orders are coming in for the Bake Sale. Come by and volunteer to help price and set up Jenny Holt’s outside sale.

1 DAY AGO