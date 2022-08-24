Read full article on original website
Creola Nobles
A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Buckley Cemetery, Carter's Ferry Road W., Milam, Texas 75959 with Rev. Scottie Suell officiating. At the age of 18 she married Jimmy Nobles and upon their union they had five children. She was proceeded in...
PVILCA Inducts Hattie Ree Netherly-Horton into 2022 Hall of Fame
August 26, 2022 - The 2022 Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association (PVILCA) Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held July 23, 2022 at the Marriott South Hotel in Houston and Shelbyville's Hattie Ree Netherly-Horton was among those to receive recognition as a Basketball inductee. Hattie Ree Netherly-Horton grew up...
"Go Faster" by Neal Murphy
August 26, 2022 - The call was received around midnight at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. I was alone and upon answering heard an excited male voice stating that his wife was in labor and needed to be rushed to the hospital. In the summer of 1956 Charlie Lawrence hired me...
Fall Cattleman’s Roundup Set for Sept. 10
August 27, 2022 - The Fall Cattleman’s Roundup will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10am until 4pm at the Carthage Exposition Center, 1735 Ball Park Road, Carthage, Texas. Guest speaks are County and Parish Extension Agents; Veterinarians; Mix 30 Liquid Feed; Herbicide and Pesticide Reps; Farm...
Joaquin ISD Notice of Public Hearing, Special Meeting; Aug. 29 Agenda
August 26, 2022 - The Joaquin School Board will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 in the Boardroom at the Joaquin ISD Administration Building. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the school district’s 2022-2023 Budget and proposed Tax rate. Notice Special...
Benefit Resale, Bake Sale for Jenny Holt
August 26, 2022 - A bake sale, resale benefit for Jenney Hold is from 10am until 2pm on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 708 Southview Circle in Center. The donation room is filling up fast for this benefit and orders are coming in for the Bake Sale. Come by and volunteer to help price and set up Jenny Holt’s outside sale.
Shelbyville ISD Safety, Security Committee Notice of Meeting, Aug. 30 Agenda
August 25, 2022 - A meeting of the Safety and Security Committee of the Shelbyville Independent School District will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Board Room of the Shelbyville Indepedent School District at 5322 St. Hwy 87 S., Shelbyville, Texas. The subjects...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Aug. 25
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Tenaha Takes “Battle of the Tigers” Season Opener 50-38 over West Sabine
Junior quarterback Ja’Tyrion Moore had a big day in Tenaha’s 50-38 over the West Sabine Tigers during their varsity football season opener. Moore rushed for six touchdowns, passed for another score and made two 2-point conversions during the win. The game was played at Timpson High School due to heavy rain.
Directions for Roughrider Football Fans Traveling Friday to Eagle Stadium
August 25, 2022 - On Friday, Roughrider football fans will travel to Eagle Stadium, 435 Menefee Street, Tatum, TX 75691. The visitor parking area which is located on the east side of the stadium. Visitor entrance is at the southeast corner of the stadium. After arriving, please continue north on...
City of Center Passes 2023 Tax Rate, Budget; Approves New Rates, Fees
August 26, 2022 - The Center City Council met on August 22, 2022 and adopted the Tax Rate of $0.602640 per $100 which is slightly lower than the voter-approval tax rate of $0.602641. The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate the city may adopt without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate.
