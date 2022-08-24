ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk schools reach tentative deal with teachers union

NORWALK — The city’s public schools have reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union, officials announced this week. Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers, said they were pleased with the deal, which still requires ratification by union members and the approval of the Board of Education.
NORWALK, CT
State Rep. Jennifer Leeper (opinion): Coming together to solve Fairfield’s housing needs

In the same way that I approach all public policy debates, I believe facts matter. We are facing a housing crisis in Connecticut and we need smart solutions that diversify housing in a way that works for our town. With all of the political finger-pointing and rhetoric, I believe it is important to make sure our discussion about housing is grounded in a clear understanding of the law.
Opinion: Looking at the bigger picture of access to care

I have been working in health care for 30 years. One year ago, I began what I now realize is a real-time experiment in how care delivery can be improved, and how an urban center like Bridgeport is an ideal place for this transformative work. I returned to Connecticut’s largest...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend of Aug. 26-28, 2022. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
