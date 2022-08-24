Read full article on original website
August 26, 2022
The race to be the next governor of Florida is well underway, and Steve Bousquet looks ahead to what the next 10-plus weeks are going to be like. The race for Florida Attorney General is heating up following Tuesday’s primary election. Regan McCarthy reports Democratic nominee Aramis Ayala will face off against incumbent Ashley Moody.
