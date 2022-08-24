ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wfsu.org

Crist picks a Miami teachers union leader to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis

Democrat Charlie Crist has tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist is a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago. He announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats as his pick at a Saturday rally in South Florida.
Gov. DeSantis chalks up wins in school board races around Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis took the unusual step this year of campaigning for county school-board candidates and saw most of them win Tuesday night, as the governor and local Republicans seek to elect conservative members to the boards and, at least in some cases, create conservative majorities. In the run-up to...
August 26, 2022

The race to be the next governor of Florida is well underway, and Steve Bousquet looks ahead to what the next 10-plus weeks are going to be like. The race for Florida Attorney General is heating up following Tuesday’s primary election. Regan McCarthy reports Democratic nominee Aramis Ayala will face off against incumbent Ashley Moody.
A Florida researcher says children stand to lose when school boards are politicized

Long considered non-partisan, school board candidates have increasingly aligned themselves with Democrats or Republicans. Dr. Dana Thompson-Dorsey is an associate professor of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of South Florida. She spoke to WUSF's Kerry Sheridan about how politics is filtering into the classroom. KERRY SHERIDAN: We...
