Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
An ice-age bison was discovered! Then soon eaten — once the foul taste was smothered
Shortly after researchers unearthed the mummified body of a 55,000-year-old Steppe bison in the Alaskan tundra, they sliced off a piece of its neck. To eat!
What You Need to Know About NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch
NASA’s new moon program is poised to smash all kinds of records for human spaceflight. Named for the Greek goddess Artemis, Apollo’s twin sister, this initiative will put the first woman and first person of color on the moon. If all goes as scheduled, in 2025, these astronauts will become the first humans to step on the lunar regolith—or dusty moon soil—since Apollo 17’s Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt walked there in December 1972.
Drought Exposes Dinosaur Tracks in Texas
Across the world, vanishing waters from drought conditions have revealed a myriad of previously hidden objects and artifacts in the last couple of weeks alone. In Europe, dozens of Nazi warships appeared in the Danube when water levels dropped. Receding waters in China’s Yangtze River uncovered three Buddhist statues. And human bodies and sunken ships have turned up in Nevada’s Lake Mead.
What Community Means to the Smithsonian
In September 1965, the Smithsonian commemorated the 200th anniversary of founder James Smithson’s birth. President Lyndon Johnson delivered remarks on the occasion, noting that “our Nation’s first great benefactor” had bequeathed us three noble ideas: “learning respects no geographic boundaries,” “partnership between Government and private enterprise can serve the greater good of both” and “the spread of learning must be the first work of a nation that seeks to be free.”
Dugongs Are ‘Functionally Extinct’ in China, Research Suggests
Dugongs once floated peacefully in southern Chinese waters. Now, however, because of hunting, habitat loss, collisions with ships and other human interventions, these gentle marine mammals are “functionally extinct” in China, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science. Weighing more than 800...
The Uneasy Future of Catalina Island’s Wild Bison
In 1924, during Hollywood’s first golden age, 14 American bison arrived on Santa Catalina Island, 22 miles off the coast of Los Angeles. The animals were to appear in two movies being filmed on the island, The Vanishing American and The Thundering Herd, both adapted from Zane Grey novels. Alas, the animals didn’t make it into the former, and we don’t know if they played a part in the latter—the footage vanished long ago. But the bison remained, and some of their progeny finally made it to the big screen, in Stanley Kramer’s 1971 Bless the Beasts & Children. Descendants of the founding beasts still have star power, helping attract hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, but perhaps their most salient role over the decades is to bedevil conservationists.
