When an individual loses a leg or arm at a young age, they normally view quitting sports as an appropriate move. Sure, they’ll participate in pickup games for fun, but sadly, they’ve already thrown the idea of playing organized sports out the window. When people in their corner tell them that they shouldn’t give up on their passion because of a devastating setback, they stress the fact that no one will take them seriously at any point in time. So, in order to avoid generating chuckles from cruel spectators on a nightly basis, they elect to travel down a different life path.

2 DAYS AGO