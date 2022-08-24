ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Studs & Duds: 4 Wide Receivers to Target, 3 Wideouts to Avoid

With so many great wide receiver options in fantasy football — especially for PPR leagues — you’ll want to tend to those top-flight running backs at the top of your draft. However, depending on the receiver and the anticipated volume, the points from receptions (half-point and full PPR leagues) can substantially make up that gap.
What to Watch Week 0: College Football is Back!

College football is finally here, well, the appetizer anyway. Those looking for marquee CBS games or primetime ABC games will have to wait another week when the college football season kicks off in earnest. Sorry, folks, but Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Notre Dame? They all kick off next week.
Kyle Hamilton
NASCAR Broadcaster Shannon Spake Is a Jill of All Trades

If you’re a NASCAR fan, then you recognize Shannon Spake as the host of Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage. But the broadcasting vet has pretty much done it all in the sports world, having covered the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball over the years. Being an accomplished...
Kirk Herbstreit’s Big Ten Championship Game Prediction is WILD

ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about the Big Ten. Besides spending his college football career as the starting quarterback at Ohio State, which is also where he met his wife, Herbstreit is also a member of the beloved ESPN “College Gameday” crew. But his 2022 Week 0 prediction has some fans scratching their heads.
Running Back U: The Wisconsin Badgers Running Back Machine

If Penn State is “Linebacker U” and LSU is “Defensive Back U” then would the University of Wisconsin be considered “Running Back U?” You’d have to think so, right? Wisconsin has been manufacturing top-tier college football running backs for decades, sending 23 running backs to the NFL, including the current NFL leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, Jonathan Taylor.
Meet Hansel Enmanuel: The One-Armed Internet Sensation Who’s Set to Play Division I Hoops

When an individual loses a leg or arm at a young age, they normally view quitting sports as an appropriate move. Sure, they’ll participate in pickup games for fun, but sadly, they’ve already thrown the idea of playing organized sports out the window. When people in their corner tell them that they shouldn’t give up on their passion because of a devastating setback, they stress the fact that no one will take them seriously at any point in time. So, in order to avoid generating chuckles from cruel spectators on a nightly basis, they elect to travel down a different life path.
