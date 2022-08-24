Read full article on original website
Pac-12 Beware: The Transfer Portal Trojans are No Joke, As USC Begins the Lincoln Riley Era
The Lincoln Riley Era has begun for Southern California. After coaching two Heisman Trophy winners and two No. 1 overall picks to go along with a stunning 55-10 record in just five seasons as the head coach of Oklahoma, Riley left Norman and didn’t look back. The move shocked...
Fantasy Football Studs & Duds: 4 Wide Receivers to Target, 3 Wideouts to Avoid
With so many great wide receiver options in fantasy football — especially for PPR leagues — you’ll want to tend to those top-flight running backs at the top of your draft. However, depending on the receiver and the anticipated volume, the points from receptions (half-point and full PPR leagues) can substantially make up that gap.
Matthew Berry Learns the Harsh Reality of Draft Grades After His Own Draft Gets Low Marks
Matthew Berry may be out of fantasy football at ESPN, but he’s not out of fantasy football. The longtime ESPN employee moved to NBC Sports this summer, and the change in employers also means a change in his fantasy football platform. NBC has a deal with Yahoo!, so Berry...
What to Watch Week 0: College Football is Back!
College football is finally here, well, the appetizer anyway. Those looking for marquee CBS games or primetime ABC games will have to wait another week when the college football season kicks off in earnest. Sorry, folks, but Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Notre Dame? They all kick off next week.
NASCAR Broadcaster Shannon Spake Is a Jill of All Trades
If you’re a NASCAR fan, then you recognize Shannon Spake as the host of Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage. But the broadcasting vet has pretty much done it all in the sports world, having covered the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball over the years. Being an accomplished...
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Injury Spurs Important Debate Regarding NFL’s Blocking Rules
Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the most-hyped rookies in the NFL this season after he was drafted fifth overall in 2022 by the New York Giants. Unfortunately, he suffered a sprained MCL in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a play that no one could seem to agree on: dirty or clean? Legal or illegal? Right or wrong?
The UNLV Slot Machine is the Best Sideline Celebration Since Miami’s Turnover Chain
Do you remember those anti-drug PSAs that used to run in the 1980s? No? For those of you too young to know what I’m talking about, here’s a sneak peek. You see – they say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and college athletes looking up to their professional heroes seem to be no different.
Kirk Herbstreit’s Big Ten Championship Game Prediction is WILD
ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about the Big Ten. Besides spending his college football career as the starting quarterback at Ohio State, which is also where he met his wife, Herbstreit is also a member of the beloved ESPN “College Gameday” crew. But his 2022 Week 0 prediction has some fans scratching their heads.
Nebraska’s Fumble Against Northwestern Gave Us the First Questionable Call of 2022
Two Big Ten football teams faced off in one of the first college football games of the year. Northwestern football is “hosting” Nebraska (who went 3-9 last year) today, but not in Evanston, Illinois, as the college football season opener gets underway. Instead, the Big Ten matchup is being hosted at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Running Back U: The Wisconsin Badgers Running Back Machine
If Penn State is “Linebacker U” and LSU is “Defensive Back U” then would the University of Wisconsin be considered “Running Back U?” You’d have to think so, right? Wisconsin has been manufacturing top-tier college football running backs for decades, sending 23 running backs to the NFL, including the current NFL leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, Jonathan Taylor.
Meet Hansel Enmanuel: The One-Armed Internet Sensation Who’s Set to Play Division I Hoops
When an individual loses a leg or arm at a young age, they normally view quitting sports as an appropriate move. Sure, they’ll participate in pickup games for fun, but sadly, they’ve already thrown the idea of playing organized sports out the window. When people in their corner tell them that they shouldn’t give up on their passion because of a devastating setback, they stress the fact that no one will take them seriously at any point in time. So, in order to avoid generating chuckles from cruel spectators on a nightly basis, they elect to travel down a different life path.
