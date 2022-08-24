ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

click orlando

Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

How to check if you have unclaimed property in the State of Florida

You could have unclaimed property in your name. The state of Florida returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including $388 million last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses

LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Phillip Walker’s Successor on the City Commission Could Be … Phillip Walker

The interim city commissioner chosen to replace Phillip Walker could possibly be … Phillip Walker. The 13-year incumbent had resigned from his city position in connection with his bid to become a state representative. He lost that race to Jennifer Canady on Tuesday; on Friday morning, just before the noon deadline, he submitted an application for the one-year interim position.
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Florida

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Gold Star Family Receives New Mortgage-Free Home from PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program

(Wesley Chapel, Florida) – National homebuilder PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, in partnership with the national non-profit Building Homes for Heroes,®, turned over the keys to a brand-new, fully-furnished, mortgage-free townhome to 22-year-old Nazeraeh Montrond and her three younger siblings at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at the Centex community of Wesley Reserve at Chapel Crossings in Wesley Chapel.
click orlando

🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ORLANDO, FL
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa airport prepares for air taxis

The Tampa International Airport is gearing up to handle the growing emergence of air taxis. TPA’s Hillsborough County Aviation Authority has launched the Advanced Aviation Technology Committee to plan or the arrival of air taxis, also referred to as eVOTL (electric vertical takeoff and landing), which are expected to debut in Tampa as early as 2025.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday

Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
DAVENPORT, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Another Hospital (Or Two?) Headed To Wiregrass Ranch Area

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute is also ready to begin construction in Wiregrass Ranch. Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital is coming to town, which will give Wesley Chapel three hospitals. If that seems like a lot, it’s not, says Wiregrass Ranch developer JD Porter. “Quite honestly, I doubt...
ORLANDO, FL

