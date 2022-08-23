Read full article on original website
NHPR
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
NHPR
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
NHPR
N.H. schools work to get the word out to families who need to reapply for free, reduced lunches
Free school lunches have been available to all students for the past two years, but that’s no longer the case. Families that qualify for free or reduced-price meals must once again apply for the benefit, something that hasn’t been required during the pandemic. New Hampshire schools are working...
NHPR
Drought turns parts of Connecticut into a natural disaster area
For Hannah Tripp, these past two years of farming have been a “tale of two seasons.”. Last year, rain left her fields filled with standing water and eroded her planting beds. This year, she said, “before this rain we got on Monday, it was a dust bowl.”. “Our...
NHPR
Gov. Charlie Baker visits Springfield's Union Station, discusses development of east-west rail
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker joined U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D - Massachusetts, and other officials at Union Station in Springfield on Tuesday to talk about the proposed east-west rail, which would connect eastern Massachusetts to central and western Massachusetts by Amtrak. Baker rode in Amtrak's “Theatre Car” from South Station...
