A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Pennsylvania's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all you can eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area
"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America
Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the Streets
Another local restaurant is closing.Marco Bianchetti/Unsplash. A number of food trucks have transitioned into brick-and-mortar locations, giving patrons the ability to always know where it will be located and what time they can stop by to visit. For some owners, this helps bring in more guests while boosting profits. However, it also means significantly more overhead, the need to bring in employees, not to mention dealing with ever-increasing rent. And now, for one local establishment here in Tucson, they have decided to close down their physical location and instead return to the streets from which they came.
Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend
A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
The Healthiest Brands Of Peanut Butter You Can Eat
Natural-style peanut butter choices typically have low sodium, little-to-no sugar, and no unpronounceable ingredients. Here are some of the healthiest brands.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania
Even though it is not as famous as many other states in the country, Pennsylvania is a true gem and it has a lot to offer for those who are willing to take the time to explore this beautiful state. And if you have been to Pennsylvania before or you happen to live here, then you know that it has a lot to offer. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should really explore if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages so no matter who you are traveling with, these places are a great choice. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here is the complete list of beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely explore.
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Visit America's Largest Candy Store in Ohio
This massive candy store has been providing sweets, treats, and chocolates from its giant wholesale retail space for over 68 years and it is definitely bucket list worthy. A trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company makes for a fun-filled day of mini golf, candy shopping, and ice cream, keep reading to learn more about this epic local landmark.
