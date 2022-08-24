Read full article on original website
Related
Former Labor Sec. Robert Reich asks if Gov. DeSantis’ last name is ‘officially a synonym for fascist’
Robert Reich, who served as Secretary of Labor during the Clinton administration and is currently a Professor of Public Policy at University of California, Berkley, expressed interest on Tuesday in making the last name of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis an official synonym for "fascist." Reich is not the first left-wing...
Charlie Crist selects Miami teachers union leader who criticized board meeting parents as Florida running mate
Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist has selected the president of the Miami-Dade County teachers union to be his running mate, placing education at the forefront of his campaign as he seeks to defeat incumbent GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats was announced...
Biden joins other Dems in dismissing Republican voters, says he doesn't 'respect these MAGA Republicans'
President Biden became the latest high-profile Democrat this week to dismiss a large swath of Republican voters during a Thursday campaign rally, saying he does not "respect these MAGA Republicans." Biden's remarks came during a speech he gave at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, located in Montgomery County.
Fox News
RON DESANTIS: Charlie Crist, Kathy Hochul think conservatives are 'second-class citizens'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" he was appalled to hear Democratic lawmakers disparage Republican voters. GOV. RON DESANTIS: I do think people like Hochul and Crist are representative of this leftist mindset that they do believe the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens, so when she's telling all the Republicans to get on a bus and get out of New York… they'd lose the NYPD, they'd lose the FDNY, they'd lose guys from the Port Authority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White House ruthlessly shames GOP critics of Biden student loan handout, gets slammed: ‘Hatch Act violation?’
The White House Twitter account received flak on social media Thursday, after it targeted and shamed Republican lawmakers who have been critical of President Joe Biden’s student loan handout. The account mentioned several prominent GOP members by name, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., admonishing them for government loans...
Nearly 100 Republicans demand Pelosi hold Biden accountable for $500B student debt handout
FIRST ON FOX: Nearly 100 House Republicans signed onto a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling on her to hold President Biden accountable for his $500 billion student debt handout. Georgia Republican Rep. Jody Hice led the spicy letter with 93 of his colleagues to Pelosi demanding the...
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Karine Jean-Pierre clashes with CNN's Don Lemon on Biden's 'semi-fascism' jab against GOP
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a heated clash with CNN anchor Don Lemon on President Biden's latest attack directed at Republicans. At a Thursday fundraiser in Maryland ahead of a rally appearance, Biden reiterated his "MAGA" attacks on the right, linking their ideology to "semi-fascism." "What we’re seeing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Barr says he's 'pretty tired of' the Right's 'constant pandering to outrage' while discussing FBI raid
Former Attorney General Bill Barr knocked the "constant pandering" coming from the Right regarding the outrage towards the FBI following the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Appearing on Thursday's installment of Bari Weiss's "Honestly" podcast, Barr was defensive of the DOJ's handling of its ongoing investigation into former President Trump but said the fallout from the Russia investigation "created the condition" of the public automatically thinking "the worst" in the institution.
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
Witchcraft expert publishes WaPo piece claiming 'dangerous' Christians are harassing wiccan festivals
The Washington Post published an article from religion and witchcraft journalist Heather Greene detailing how "aggressive and even dangerous" Christian protesters have been harassing gatherings of witches and wiccans across the United States this year. In her piece, Greene – who has authored books about witchcraft, including her latest, "Lights,...
Biden seemingly apologizes to White House staff after taking too many media questions: ‘I shouldn’t do that’
During a White House event on Friday, President Biden appeared to apologize to his own staff after being instructed to stop taking questions from reporters at the meeting. Biden met with local officials and activists on Women’s Equality Day to discuss guaranteeing abortion access throughout the country in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas county overwhelmed by 911 calls related to migrants: System is 'stretched to the limit'
A Texas police official said Thursday the continuing influx of migrants has overwhelmed the local police department, slowing down first responders in handling 911 calls. Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles joined "Fox & Friends" to share how the migrant influx is pushing the system "to the limit." "We're averaging...
FBI blasted after Zuckerberg revealed their warning ahead of the Hunter Biden laptop story: ‘Collusion'
Twitter exploded after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed in a Thursday podcast appearance the FBI warned Facebook about "Russian propaganda" before the Hunter Biden laptop story dropped in 2020. Speaking on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg explained, "The FBI, I think, basically came to us - some...
200 migrants arriving in NYC from Texas on 4 buses as Adams official hits back at Abbott: 'Shameful'
New York City officials slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as they welcomed more migrants arriving on buses from Texas. Thursday morning, three buses had already arrived from Texas with one more expected, for a total of more than 200 asylum seekers coming to the Big Apple. This is after a record 237 asylum seekers arrived at the Port Authority bus terminal on Wednesday.
Derek Chauvin, serving sentence for George Floyd murder, moved to federal prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was moved from a state prison in Minnesota to a federal facility in Arizona. U.S. Marshals picked up Chauvin Wednesday morning from the prison in Oak Park Height, Minn., where he had been serving a 22.5-year sentence for George Floyd's murder, to take him to FCI Tuscon, a medium security federal prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
Bill Maher rails against 'conspiracy' by media, Big Tech, to suppress Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020
"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the widespread suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election. During Friday night's panel discussion, Maher highlighted the controversial comments made by liberal podcaster Sam Harris, who openly approved of the "conspiracy" to bury the brewing scandal that implicated then-candidate Joe Biden in order to defeat President Trump on Election Day.
Texas stash house holding dozens of illegal immigrants in ‘dire conditions’ discovered near Mexican border
Federal agents in El Paso discovered a stash house on Monday holding dozens of illegal immigrants from Central America in "dire conditions." Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents discovered 29 immigrants in a stash house in the 3700 block of Nashville Avenue in El Paso. HSI said the house did not have a working stove, refrigerator, air conditioning, or bathroom.
Former NYPD officer rips de Blasio teaching at Harvard: 'I thought it was a parody'
Former NYPD officer Paul Mauro torched former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday for teaching a leadership course at Harvard University as a visiting fellow this fall. PAUL MAURO: I thought it was a parody when I saw it. I mean, what's it going...
Fox News
782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0