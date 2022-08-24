ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

RON DESANTIS: Charlie Crist, Kathy Hochul think conservatives are 'second-class citizens'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" he was appalled to hear Democratic lawmakers disparage Republican voters. GOV. RON DESANTIS: I do think people like Hochul and Crist are representative of this leftist mindset that they do believe the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens, so when she's telling all the Republicans to get on a bus and get out of New York… they'd lose the NYPD, they'd lose the FDNY, they'd lose guys from the Port Authority.
Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Fox News

Bill Barr says he's 'pretty tired of' the Right's 'constant pandering to outrage' while discussing FBI raid

Former Attorney General Bill Barr knocked the "constant pandering" coming from the Right regarding the outrage towards the FBI following the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Appearing on Thursday's installment of Bari Weiss's "Honestly" podcast, Barr was defensive of the DOJ's handling of its ongoing investigation into former President Trump but said the fallout from the Russia investigation "created the condition" of the public automatically thinking "the worst" in the institution.
Fox News

Biden seemingly apologizes to White House staff after taking too many media questions: ‘I shouldn’t do that’

During a White House event on Friday, President Biden appeared to apologize to his own staff after being instructed to stop taking questions from reporters at the meeting. Biden met with local officials and activists on Women’s Equality Day to discuss guaranteeing abortion access throughout the country in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.
Fox News

200 migrants arriving in NYC from Texas on 4 buses as Adams official hits back at Abbott: 'Shameful'

New York City officials slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as they welcomed more migrants arriving on buses from Texas. Thursday morning, three buses had already arrived from Texas with one more expected, for a total of more than 200 asylum seekers coming to the Big Apple. This is after a record 237 asylum seekers arrived at the Port Authority bus terminal on Wednesday.
Fox News

Bill Maher rails against 'conspiracy' by media, Big Tech, to suppress Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020

"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the widespread suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election. During Friday night's panel discussion, Maher highlighted the controversial comments made by liberal podcaster Sam Harris, who openly approved of the "conspiracy" to bury the brewing scandal that implicated then-candidate Joe Biden in order to defeat President Trump on Election Day.
Fox News

Texas stash house holding dozens of illegal immigrants in ‘dire conditions’ discovered near Mexican border

Federal agents in El Paso discovered a stash house on Monday holding dozens of illegal immigrants from Central America in "dire conditions." Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents discovered 29 immigrants in a stash house in the 3700 block of Nashville Avenue in El Paso. HSI said the house did not have a working stove, refrigerator, air conditioning, or bathroom.
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

