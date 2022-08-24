John Stamos coming to OKC for charity concert

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A well-known actor and musician will be visiting Oklahoma City when he teams up with The Beach Boys to raise money for the Regional Food Bank.

Officials say John Stamos will play with The Beach Boys on Sept. 24 for a charity concert benefiting the food bank’s “Food for Kids” programs.

“Wow! What Star Power we have coming to OKC! We are so excited John was able to break away from his busy filming schedule to visit OKC for this special benefit event,” said show producer and Edmond resident John Occhipinti. “John Stamos is such an accomplished, brilliant musician and has played off and on with the Beach Boys for decades, before he was filming “Full House,” where the Beach Boys made numerous guest appearances.”

Every $100 raised from the concert will support a child in a Food for Kids program for an entire year.

“In order to thrive, children need access to nutritious food and that’s what we provide through the Food for Kids Programs,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “We are so thankful for The Beach Boys, John Stamos, and their devoted fans for joining us in the fight against childhood hunger.”

The concert will be held at The Civic Center Music Hall on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can b e purchased online.

