ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report

An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven’t been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox40jackson.com

Ron DeSantis suspends school board members for ‘incompetence, neglect of duty,’ after Parkland shooting probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four members of the Broward County School Board after reading a report issued by a grand jury empaneled following the Parkland school shooting. Pointing to the board members’ “incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority,” DeSantis signed an executive order suspending Patricia Good, Donna...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
fox40jackson.com

MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Simpson County residents forced to evacuate due to flooding

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Rising water from the Mississippi Strong River is leaving one park in the City of D’LO almost completely covered in flood waters. Now, residents are having to seek higher ground. Strong rushing waters are pouring at The D’lo Water Park. The water is...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy